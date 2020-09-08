CoHo Productions Presents FROM THESE STREETS I RISE By Mikki Jordan

The event will be live-streaming the weekend of September 11 – 13, 2020.

CoHo Productions with Mikki Jordan and Chris Harder present FROM THESE STREETS I RISE, created by Mikki Jordan. The event will be live-streaming the weekend of September 11 - 13, 2020.

From These Streets I Rise is an inspirational piece of love and compassion honoring the diverse stories and immediate experiences of Portland Street Roots' vendors impacted by homelessness. Weaving together stories and live music, one actress shifts seamlessly through multiple characters, taking us on a unique journey that reminds us of the power of community and the resilience of the human spirit.

This piece was created in honor of Street Roots. Their mission is to create income opportunities for individuals struggling with homelessness and poverty. To honor this mission CoHo will donate 75% of all ticket sales directly to Street Roots. The majority of those funds will be given to the Street Roots vendors who contributed their stories to this project.

75% of proceeds will donated to Street Roots. Purchase tickets here..

