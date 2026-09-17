Claire Wells to Perform Protégé Recital Series with Chamber Music Northwest

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For its 2026/27 Year-Round Season, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present a two-concert recital series featuring recent Protégé Project alumni who have gone on to establish international careers. The Sunday afternoon performances will take place in the intimate Irving Levin Performance Hall at All Classical Radio.

The Protégé Recital Series will open with violinist Claire Wells who will perform an eclectic and challenging program with pianist Paulina Lim at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: “We are excited to kick off the CMNW Year-Round Season with our new Protégé Recital Series, presenting violinist Claire Wells in the fall and pianist Zitong Wang in the spring. Claire is one of those rare artists who possesses something magnetic, fearless, and deeply musical. We have known Claire since she was nine years old and were so excited to invite her to join us as a Protégé Artist in 2024. It has been incredibly special to watch her unfold as an artist, including this past summer in Portland, where she performed in seven different programs. We are thrilled to welcome her back for this intimate evening with pianist Pualina Lim at the beautiful Irving Levin Performance Hall at All Classical Radio. Come celebrate these extraordinary young musicians who were once Protégés and are now captivating International Artists entirely their own!”

Protégé Recital Series: Claire Wells

VIOLIN + PIANO

Sunday, October 4 • 4 PM

Irving Levin Performance Hall, All Classical Radio

With roots in Eugene and international recognition for her musical voice, vivid imagination, and dynamic presentations, violinist Claire Wells has expanded her performance footprint throughout Europe. Since she was a Protégé Artist just two years ago, Claire won the Susan Wadsworth Young Concert Artists International Auditions and Young Concert Artist Jacobs Fellowship and has performed dozens of festivals in the U.S. and abroad. Many have witnessed her exuberant finesse on CMNW stages, both as a Protégé in 2024 and at last summer's festival. Claire will perform alongside three-time YAI Piano Fellow Pualina Lim in this special recital of Debussy, Prokofiev, Brahms, and Bartók, sure to entertain and melt hearts.

Recital Program

Claude Debussy Violin Sonata, CD 148

Sergei Prokofiev 5 Mélodies, Op. 35bis

BRAHMS Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Major, Op. 100

BARTÓK Violin Rhapsody No. 2, Sz. 90

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