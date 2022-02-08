Christoph Prégardien With Gloria Chien Will Appear in Concert at The Old Church This Month

Chamber Music Northwest brings German tenor Christoph Prégardien to lavish Portland audiences with the Poetry in Performance concert alongside pianist and CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien on February 24. This concert is Pregardien's only U.S. concert. The live concert will be held at The Old Church Concert Hall on Thursday, February 24 at 7:30 pm. For online audiences, this concert will be recorded to premiere virtually two weeks later, streaming March 10 at 7:30 pm through March 17.

Christoph Prégardien, one of the world's greatest lyric tenors, treats Portland to a rare United States performance! Prégardien's "plaintive beauty and piercing insight" (The New York Times) make him a preeminent interpreter of German Lieder, art songs for voice and piano inspired by poetry. Internationally renowned as a superb musical storyteller, Prégardien will evoke the love and loss that is at the heart of some of the greatest romantic songs by Beethoven, Schubert, and Schumann. Joined by Artistic Director Gloria Chien on piano, Prégardien will unfurl a magnificent aural poetry experience.

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: "For many art song lovers, Christoph Prégardien is the premier interpreter of Classical German songs. He is the greatest of storytellers, drawing audiences into the world of each sonic poem. He will melt our hearts with the tenderness and sweetness of his lyric tenor voice. This will be an unforgettable, spellbinding evening!"