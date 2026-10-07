Cast Set for LIZZIE at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre

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Meet the cast of LIZZIE, playing October 16 to November 8th in Portland, Oregon in a co-production between Marin Summer Theater and Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre.

Voni Kengla as Lizzie Borden. Voni Kengla (she/her) is thrilled to take on the iconic role of Lizzie Borden! Past credits: Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins), My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle), Cabaret (Sally Bowles). Voni earned her BFA in Musical Theatre from The Hartt School and trained as part of the Acting Apprentice Company at Portland Playhouse. vonikengla.com

Jessica Tidd as Emma Borden. Jessica has been performing in the Portland area for over ten years, having been fortunate to work with many folks around town including Shaking the Tree, Defunkt, Portland Center Stage, Staged!, Anonymous, Lakewood and others. She is a former company member of Post5 Theatre where you may have seen her in numerous Shakespeare productions, was a core member of sketch team Spectravagasm, and is newly a member of Fuse Theatre, where she was most recently seen as Fromme in Assassins. Other late credits include Witch with Profile Theatre and the premiere production of Marvin's Rescue at the Elyn Bye.

Tia Lempert as Alice Russell. Tia Lempert is an actor and classically trained soprano based in Portland with a Bachelor's in Music from Oregon State University. She has a background in musical theatre and opera and has been performing around the Portland area for many years. You may recognize her from NWCT's Robin Hood (Maid Marian) and The Lightning Thief (Sally/Oracle), Stumptown Stage's The Prom (Shelby) and Oliver (Bet), or Lakewood Center for the Arts' Groundhog Day (Joelle). Tia has competed in numerous national vocal competitions over the years, such as NATS and CS Music, and consistently receives high marks. She also teaches voice lessons, and works for American Immersion Theatre as a birthday party princess. Tia is so excited to be a part of such a rockin' show, acting alongside three other powerhouse women to tell this story. Follow along with her at tialempert.com or on instagram at @tialempertsoprano.

Ashley Moore as Bridget Sullivan. Ashley Moore is celebrating 11 years on the Portland stage with her second appearance as Bridget. As a transplant from Pennsylvania, she holds a BA in Acting from Temple University, where she trained alongside Academy Award winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), and vocally trained with Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys). Notable roles include Nancy, Elizabeth Benning, and Trish (Oliver, Young Frankenstein & Kinky Boots; Stumptown Stages), Bridget Sullivan (Lizzie: The Musical; Chapel Theatre), Emily Tomb (A Tomb With A View; Lakewood), among others.

Emma Greene, Standby for Lizzie, Emma, Alice, and Bridget. Emma Rose Greene (she/her) is a performer, singer, deviser, and teacher located in Portland, OR. She graduated with honors from Lewis & Clark College in 2024 and began teaching musical theatre to 4-6 year olds through Spotlight Musical Theatre Academy. Most recently, she performed and self-produced Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves this past spring. Previous credits include Perdita in Sue Mach's Madonna of the Cat at 21ten Theatre, Waitress (Fir Acres Theatre Thesis Festival), and Rent (Fir Acres Theatre). Her upcoming roles include Karen in Mean Girls the Musical at Stumptown Stages this January. She is so thrilled to help bring this beautiful show to life. She is so excited to be jumping into the wild and violent world of Lizzie.

Based on the historical events surrounding the 1892 murders of Andrew and Abby Borden, LIZZIE explores the days leading up to the shocking crime through the eyes of four women (Voni Kengla as Lizzie Borden, Jessica Tidd as Emma Borden, Tia Lempert as Alice Russell, and Ashley Moore as Bridget Sullivan), determined to tell their own story. With a thunderous rock score inspired by artists such as Heart, The Runaways, and Bikini Kill, the musical is a bold examination of abuse, repression, freedom, and rage. The show has earned international acclaim, with productions in more than 100 theaters across 11 countries and multiple Best Musical awards.

"LIZZIE is a Victorian true-crime murder mystery wrapped in a riot grrrl musical," said director Patrick Nims. "It's about what happens when women refuse to be silenced. The music is exhilarating, the actors fearless, and the emotional impact is unforgettable."

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