Cabaret White Will Present LOOK AT ME NOW!

On Tuesday, November 19th at 7:00 pm Darcy White's monthly live music show Cabaret White welcomes Oregon-grown performers to the stage for "Look at me Now!" at Lake Theater & Cafe located in the heart of Lake Oswego.

Cabaret White, a popular monthly music series, features popular local artists from a variety of musical backgrounds who perform and invite the audience to join them on their authentic and intimate journeys. The series is the brainchild of award-winning pianist and powerhouse performer, Darcy White.

Audiences should expect a rich evening of raw, cabaret-style music with White in her usual role as host and pianist. This month she welcomes Ashlee Waldbauer to the stage to share stories and songs about what it's like to be a working actor who will soon head to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams! Joining Waldbauer are three other Portland-area young adult musical dynamos: Hudson Hale, Madison Thompson, and Lauren Steele.

"One of the joys of my career through the years has been to work with young actors at local theater companies and watch them grow up before my eyes," says White. "This month, I've invited some of my favorite not-so-young-anymore performers to the Cabaret White stage to share stories of when we worked together before, and what performing life is like for them now. We will get to have a front row seat to vulnerable story telling about life behind the curtain. They are so talented and I'm excited to share them - cabaret-style - with my audience. I hope everyone joins us - it will be a great show!"

A full bar and delicious food menu will be available from Lake Theater & Cafe. For tickets, visit cabaretwhite.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You