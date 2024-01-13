Broadway Rose Will Present New Madcap Musical Comedy THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO

Broadway Rose Theatre Company will present The Double-Threat Trio, a deliciously zany musical comedy sharing the woes and raptures of show business. Preview performance is Thursday, January 25, with opening night on Friday, January 26, and performances continuing through February 18. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A post-show talkback will be hosted at the Saturday matinee on February 3; audio description is available at the Saturday matinee on February 10. Performances are held at the Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

To make it on Broadway you have to be a triple-threat — you have to sing, dance, AND act. In a city of rising stars, Nina, Kenny, and Jamison are out of luck. Nina sings, but can't act; Kenny dances, but can't sing; and Jamison, a classically trained actor, can't dance. When they team up with producer and former grande dame of the theatre Millicent, a woman of many talents (and hats!), they're off and running toward the opening night of their dreams. Enjoy the screwball hijinks of these Broadway hopefuls in this deliciously zany musical comedy by Adam Overett.

The world premiere of The Double-Threat Trio took place at Pittsburgh CLO; Broadway Rose will offer the second production of this work. “We believe that new works and young writers are the future of our industry, and our goal at Broadway Rose has been to feature one of these new works in our season line-up each year,” says Producing Artistic Director Sharon Maroney.

Music, lyrics, and book by Adam Overett. The Double-Threat Trio is directed and choreographed by Dan Murphy, with musical direction by Lissa Halsinger. Scenic design by Raef Wheaton with lighting design by Jeff Forbes and costume design by Samantha Kuester. Properties design by Sam Manilla and sound design by Brian Karl Moen, with Jessica Junor as production stage manager.

The cast includes Trevor Hennigan, Margo Schembre, Galen Schloming, and Leah Yorkston.

Tickets are priced from $30 to $54 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Two $5 tickets are available for each Oregon Trail Card holder for this performance through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit the button below, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

The title sponsors are Harvey and Sandy Platt and Buster & Lilly's Doggie Daycare is the production sponsor. Broadway Rose's 2024 season is funded in part by the Oregon Arts Commission and the City of Tigard.

BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY is Oregon's premier musical theatre company. Under the artistic direction of Sharon Maroney, Broadway Rose has been producing professional musical theatre in the Portland area since 1992, enriching the region's cultural life and increasing opportunities for Oregonians to participate in the arts. Broadway Rose is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to keeping live theatre affordable and making its productions accessible to all members of the community.

Photo credit: Craig Mitchelldyer