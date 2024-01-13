Broadway Rose Will Present New Madcap Musical Comedy THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO

Preview performance is Thursday, January 25, with opening night on Friday, January 26, and performances continuing through February 18.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Photo 2 Experience Theatre Project to Present Immersive THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Beginning Next Month
Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland Photo 3 Germany's Goldmund Quartet Comes To Portland
Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Photo 4 Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium

Broadway Rose Will Present New Madcap Musical Comedy THE DOUBLE-THREAT TRIO

Broadway Rose Theatre Company will present The Double-Threat Trio, a deliciously zany musical comedy sharing the woes and raptures of show business. Preview performance is Thursday, January 25, with opening night on Friday, January 26, and performances continuing through February 18. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A post-show talkback will be hosted at the Saturday matinee on February 3; audio description is available at the Saturday matinee on February 10. Performances are held at the Broadway Rose New Stage located at 12850 SW Grant Avenue in Tigard.

To make it on Broadway you have to be a triple-threat — you have to sing, dance, AND act. In a city of rising stars, Nina, Kenny, and Jamison are out of luck. Nina sings, but can't act; Kenny dances, but can't sing; and Jamison, a classically trained actor, can't dance. When they team up with producer and former grande dame of the theatre Millicent, a woman of many talents (and hats!), they're off and running toward the opening night of their dreams. Enjoy the screwball hijinks of these Broadway hopefuls in this deliciously zany musical comedy by Adam Overett.

The world premiere of The Double-Threat Trio took place at Pittsburgh CLO; Broadway Rose will offer the second production of this work. “We believe that new works and young writers are the future of our industry, and our goal at Broadway Rose has been to feature one of these new works in our season line-up each year,” says Producing Artistic Director Sharon Maroney. 

Music, lyrics, and book by Adam Overett. The Double-Threat Trio is directed and choreographed by Dan Murphy, with musical direction by Lissa Halsinger. Scenic design by Raef Wheaton with lighting design by Jeff Forbes and costume design by Samantha Kuester. Properties design by Sam Manilla and sound design by Brian Karl Moen, with Jessica Junor as production stage manager. 

The cast includes Trevor Hennigan, Margo Schembre, Galen Schloming, and Leah Yorkston

Tickets are priced from $30 to $54 for adults (depending on date). Tickets in the upper section for ages 6-18 are $20 and ages 19-35 are $25. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Two $5 tickets are available for each Oregon Trail Card holder for this performance through the Arts for All program. For a full listing of show performances or to order tickets visit the button below, call 503.620.5262, or visit the box office at 12850 SW Grant Avenue, Tigard.

The title sponsors are Harvey and Sandy Platt and Buster & Lilly's Doggie Daycare is the production sponsor. Broadway Rose's 2024 season is funded in part by the Oregon Arts Commission and the City of Tigard.

BROADWAY ROSE THEATRE COMPANY is Oregon's premier musical theatre company. Under the artistic direction of Sharon Maroney, Broadway Rose has been producing professional musical theatre in the Portland area since 1992, enriching the region's cultural life and increasing opportunities for Oregonians to participate in the arts. Broadway Rose is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to keeping live theatre affordable and making its productions accessible to all members of the community.

Photo credit: Craig Mitchelldyer




RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
Profile Theatre Announces Lauren Yee Festival And 2024 Season Changes  Photo
Profile Theatre Announces Lauren Yee Festival And 2024 Season Changes 

PROFILE THEATRE, has announced the Lauren Yee Festival of new works February 23-25. The weekend festival will consist of three enhanced staged readings of new plays from Lauren Yee and will take place at Imago Theatre.

2
Bridgetown Conservatory Presents Rodgers And Hammersteins A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING Photo
Bridgetown Conservatory Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre will present Rodgers and Hammerstein's 'A Grand Night for Singing' in February as the first production of their 2024 roster of small musicals.

3
Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium Photo
Review: THE LION KING at Keller Auditorium

The reason this musical is the third-longest running in Broadway history (and that its Portland tour stop is three weeks rather than the typical one week) is because it’s truly magical.

4
Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February Photo
Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February

Profile Theatre has announced the Lauren Yee Festival of new works, taking place February 23-25. The weekend festival will consist of three enhanced staged readings of new plays from Lauren Yee and will take place at Imago Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Today's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to WeatherToday's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to Weather
Profile Theatre Announces Lauren Yee Festival And 2024 Season Changes Profile Theatre Announces Lauren Yee Festival And 2024 Season Changes 
Bridgetown Conservatory Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGINGBridgetown Conservatory Presents Rodgers And Hammerstein's A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
Profile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in FebruaryProfile Theatre Hosts Lauren Yee Festival in February

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More Video
Matt Farnsworth On His Vocal Coaching Philosophy & More
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Tears and Glitter - A Staged Reading by Mikki Gillette in Portland Tears and Glitter - A Staged Reading by Mikki Gillette
Twilight Theater Company (2/17-2/17)
All Rise in Portland All Rise
The Interstate Firehouse Culture Center (2/29-3/10)
Sweeney Todd in Portland Sweeney Todd
Twilight Theater Company (10/18-11/10)
Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything in Portland Imani Winds + BodyVox: Beautiful Everything
Patricia Reser Center for the Arts (4/19-4/21)
The Double-Threat Trio in Portland The Double-Threat Trio
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (1/25-2/18)
Beetlejuice in Portland Beetlejuice
Keller Auditorium (4/09-4/14)
And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little in Portland And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (3/23-3/31)
The Lion King in Portland The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
Brighton Beach Memoirs in Portland Brighton Beach Memoirs
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (2/17-3/03)
Chanticleer in Portland Chanticleer
Kaul Auditorium - Reed College (1/19-1/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You