Ballet Fantastique Returns to In-Person Performances With JEWELS

Ballet Fantastique has announced its return to in-person performances with Jewels: New Vintage Vignettes From Bfan. The show runs April 2-4, 2021 Live From The Silva.

Join in for iconic Ballet Fantastique stories, performed live in the Silva Concert Hall for the first time by BFan's world-class artists. JEWELS is a journey through BFan's custom repertoire in honor of our 20th year: Classic stories in innovated settings. Elegant craftsmanship. Dazzling characters. Brilliant, multi-faceted gems. Flush experience. Enchantments, daring, amour. Surprises.

There is limited "Studio Audience" seating in The Silva Concert Hall available. Or, patrons can choose to livestream the show from home.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.balletfantastique.org/events.