BLOOD WEDDING Comes to Shaking the Tree Theatre in October

Shaking the Tree Theatre will present Blood Wedding by Federico García Lorca, translated by Jo Clifford, and directed by Samantha Van Der Merwe. Performances run October 14th - November 11th 2023.

Featuring Luisa Sermol, Olivia Mathews, Marilyn Stacey, Sammy Rat Rios, Josie Seid, Tricia Castañeda-Guevara, Orlando Reyes Cabrera, Rocco Weyer, Bobby Bermea, Pedro Adan Dominguez, Jacqueline MacDonald, Ash Thurow, Ashlee Radney, Carissa Te-Hsuan Chu, Liam Beveridge, and Anthony Shepard.

As well as the 2nd year students from The Actors Conservatory: Max Bernsohn, Dean Schmidt, Anthony Eden, Yoonie Cho, Sela Underwood, Melanie Sjoberg, and Maryellen Wood.

About Blood Wedding

Step into the hauntingly passionate world of Federico García Lorca's masterpiece, BLOOD WEDDING.This timeless tale intricately weaves together themes of love, ritual, and fate, delving deep into the depths of human desire and the constraints of societal repression. Set within a close-knit rural community, this theatrical feast immerses you in a captivating web of forbidden romance and generations-old family rivalries. With its evocative poetry, symbolism and imagery, "Blood Wedding" casts a spell that enthralls and transports you into a mesmerizing dance of longing and tragic consequences.

Visit the Blood Wedding Click Here for up to date info