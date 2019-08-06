BATH NIGHT Returns After Four Year Hiatus

Bath Night, a sketch comedy show, returns to Portland after a four year hiatus.

Previous runs of the show were in 2014 at Shaking the Tree Theater, and in 2015 at Coho Theater. This show is all new material and introducing a new cast, including two Drammy winners, at a new space. Writer/director Sean McGrath moved to New York City in 2016 and thus, Bath Night has only appeared in Portland as part of last year's Sketchfest.

This marks its first full show in Portland since 2015.

This year performances will be held at Portland Playhouse at 602 NE Prescott Street, Portland, Oregon 97211 beginning Friday August 16th and running until Saturday August 31st. Showtime is 8pm, Thursday - Saturday nights. Late shows added if demand calls for it.

For more information on Bath Night, visit website a??www.bathnightcomedy.coma??





