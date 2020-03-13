BAJAZET at Portland Opera is Cancelled
Portland Opera has announced that it is cancelling all performances of Vivaldi's Bajazet at the Newmark Theatre, scheduled from March 20 - 28th. They will be refunding ticket purchases. This cancellation is in compliance with the mandate from Governor Kate Brown.
They have released the following statement:
We recognize that the situation continues to change and develop rapidly, and so we've created a webpage that we will use to post community updates and announcements surrounding COVID-19 cancellations. Here is the link: https://www.portlandopera.org/covid-19-cancellations/
This decision pulls deeply on the heartstrings for the artists, musicians, and production team of Bajazet-who have collaborated over the past weeks and months to create a truly beautiful and groundbreaking production. We are all saddened by this situation, though we understand the significance of prioritizing health and safety in our community.