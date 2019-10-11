Asylum Theatre Returns with BURN THIS

Asylum Theatre returns with their sophomore production, Lanford Wilson's Burn This. Following the sudden death of her roommate Robbie, dancer-choreographer Anna confronts her grief with the support of her steady but uninspiring boyfriend Burton, and her caustic and funny roommate and close friend Larry. When Robbie's brother Pale bursts into the apartment in a drink- and grief-fueled frenzy, sparks begin to fly while he and Anna gravitate toward and repel one another in a dance of fury, empathy, sadness, desire, and limitless passion.

Asylum Theatre arrived on the Portland theatre scene in the fall of 2018 with their standout production of David Mamet's Speed-the-Plow. "Burn This is another play I've had in my back pocket for years," says Artistic Director Jason Maniccia, "and it's as beautiful and relevant today as it's ever been. As we're surrounded by a media landscape dominated by stories of dissent, anger, and alienation, this play about passion, human magnetism, and the desire to connect is a treasure."

Heath Koerschgen makes his first appearance at Asylum as Pale, alongside Briana Ratterman (Karen in Speed-the-Plow) as Anna. Director Don Alder returns, after helming last year's highly successful Speed-the-Plow. Portland veteran actor Michael Teufel plays Larry, and Maniccia returns as Burton. Offstage there are more returning and new faces, with lighting by Drew Flint, costumes and props by Jim Crino, fight choreography by Kristen Mun, set by Iain Chester, and sound by Matt Pavik. Annie Bosworth Foley is the stage manager.

Burn This is a contemporary classic of the American theatre. It opened on Broadway in October 1987, with John Malkovich as Pale and Karen Allen as Anna.





