ANASTASIA is Coming to Keller Auditorium in February

Broadway in Portland will present ANASTASIA at Keller Auditorium from February 8 - 13.

Tickets are available on-line at www.BroadwayInPortland.com.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films. This dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The cast includes Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Madeline Raube as Countess Lily and Taya Diggs and Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Mikayla Agrella, Lance Timothy Barker, William Aaron Bishop, Harrison Drake, Thomas Henke, Dakota Hoar, Veronica Rae Jiao, Evin Johnson, Ceron Jones, Madeline Kendall, Lizzy Marie Legregin, Victoria Madden, Christian McQueen, Elizabeth Ritacco, Taylor Stanger, Sarah Statler and Lauren Teyke.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by the Tony AwardÂ® -winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and tour direction by Sarah Hartman based on original direction by Tony AwardÂ®-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The creative team also includes Peggy Hickey (Original Choreographer), Bill Burns (Choreographer), Alexander Dodge (Set Design), Linda Cho (Costume Design), Donald Holder (Lighting Design), Peter Hylenski (Sound Design), Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair/Wig Design), Joe Dulude II (Makeup Design), Tom Murray (Music Supervision), Jeremy Lyons (Music Direction), Doug Besterman (Orchestrations), David Chase (Dance Arranger), and casting by Jason Styres, CSA.

ANASTASIA began performances on Broadway in March 2017 at the Broadhurst Theatre with critics exclaiming "Ahrens and Flaherty have chosen the right moments to musicalize, and their score here sounds complete and full - one of the season's strongest! (NBC)" and "Smartly adapted by Terrence McNally, Anastasia is a sweeping adventure, romance and historical epic whose fine craftsmanship will satisfy musical-theater fans (Time Out)".

The show played to sold out audiences on Broadway for more than three years before expanding it's global "Fanastasia" community with productions on tour across North America and in Japan, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. Globally, the show has been performed more than 2,500 times and sold 3.4 million tickets. Additionally, the show has garnered more than 15 major international awards, including Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards and Best New Musical in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands.

The original Broadway cast recording is available at BroadwayRecords.com, Amazon.com and iTunes. The 75-minute album includes the Academy Award-nominated favorite "Journey to the Past" alongside new numbers from the show such as "In My Dreams," "Still" and "My Petersburg."

COVID-19 Health and Safety Update - Vaccine and Mask Requirements:

In an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of Broadway in Portland patrons, artists and staff, proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry for all performances.

Patrons unable to be vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative Covid PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Guests unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a closely held religious belief, and children under 12 will be required to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance.

Staff will check for proof of vaccination and/or negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Additionally, guests will need to provide photo ID that matches the name on the proof of vaccination. Children without photo ID will need to be accompanied by an adult. Acceptable forms of proof include: CDC or WHO vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device. Cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), or a single-dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A number of additional safety protocols will be in place in Keller Auditorium include including digital ticketing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection practices, hand sanitation stations and the use of MERV 13 filters for increased filtration.

Masks will be required for all patrons and staff (regardless of vaccination status), except while actively eating or drinking.