2021 Westside Shakespeare Festival to Present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

Experience Theatre Project has announced its first in-person outdoor theatrical event: the 2021 Westside Shakespeare Festival.

This all-ages, three-day immersive celebration is free to attend, and will take place at the Beaverton Library's south lawn. CDC guidelines and those of Gov. Brown will be enforced on each day of the festival, which may limit capacity.

The festival's highlight is a hilarious presentation of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) each day of the festival.

Immerse yourself in 1591, the year of Queen Elizabeth I and the English Renaissance. A myriad of poets, madrigal singers, Renaissance dancers, Shakespeare-related activities and performances are featured on two stages-a full weekend of fun for the whole family! William Shakespeare himself will be on hand to talk about his life and stories.

Talented local actors from local theater companies will perform scenes all weekend from The Bard's most famous plays. Engage in sword fighting demonstrations from Academia Duellatoria, enjoy Tudor-inspired art, Elizabethan meat-and-vegetable pies from Mrs. Lovett's Pie stand, then grab a pint of ale at the over-21 pop-up pub ("The Elephant"), which will feature Oregon wines, a variety of Oregon microbrews, and Billy Shakes' favorite go-to mead.

Round out your experience with a hilarious production of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) performing Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30, and Sunday at 2pm.

Learn more at www.experiencetheatreproject.org for COVID-19-related information prior to attending this event, and for up-to-date show schedule.