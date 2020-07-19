Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Teatr Capitol Presents Conversations With Actors From Past Productions

Teatr Capitol is hosting a conversation series, featuring actors from past productions.

The conversations take place on the theatre's Facebook page here.

Upcoming:

July 27 at 20:00 with the cast of the spectacle "An (not) perfect", including Joanna Moro, Michalina Sosna, Maria Dejmek, Dorota Nowakowska, Jacek Kopczyński, Jakub Wieczorek and Bogdan Kalus.

The meetings will be hosted by Hania Krawczyńska.

