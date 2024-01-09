Review: THIRD GALA OF WORLD MUSICALS: DUETS! at Capitol Musical Theatre, Wroclaw

There is no better way to start a new year than with musicals!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The Gala is full of joy, glitter, perfect sounds, and theatrical magic. From the first seconds, even before the first note, I was amazed by the great visualization (by Dorota Dalidowicz, Daniel Jakubczyk, and Slawomir Dalidowicz). Maybe it’s not the most important in the theater but this attention to detail is what makes the experience even more flavorful. With this great start, it is only getting better: voices, scenography, group energy, dance, and fun were at their best. American and Polish classics but also some pieces not well known to our public flew from the stage. Songs from West Side Story, La La Land, Mamma Mia but also Dear Evan Hansen or Spring Awakening. A true cross-section of moods and a unique way to give a sneak peek at musicals never performed on Polish scenes was an amazing way to introduce a fresh view of musicals. I love it!

If I had to describe this Gala in one word I would say: FUN!

The duets performing on the stage look like they are having a blast accompanied by dancers and a great choir. Great costumes by Barbara Sikorska-Bouffal fit perfectly into the next pieces and the musicians on the stage are adding an extra value to the total. The public is enjoying the pieces at least as much as the performers. The energy coming from the scene is great and all the elements: singers, dancers, musicians, and choir come together to entertain the public astonishingly.

New musical arrangements of songs were prepared by Grzegorz Rdzak and Lukasz Bzowski so there are some surprises like a rock version of You're The One That I Want or greatly performed the best cover of ABBA’s S.O.S. I’ve ever heard.

The separate category is the hosts of the evening. Konrad Imiela (who also directed the show) and Justyna Szafran created the experience in itself. Bold and funny, joyful performers are perfect thread connecting songs but you never know what is scripted and what’s not. They are both supernatural or they are acting like they are, in both ways: chats off. At some point, they bond with the public so well that we feel at home, and having this sensation in the theatre is the best possible experience for both sides.

This show is like a delicious musical appetizer to open a New Year and this musical but also an entertaining experience is worth tasting. The public is enjoying it a lot but is getting hungrier after!

Cannot wait to explore what is next!

Photo: Capitol Theatre 



Recommended For You