Review: IRENA at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

It's a movind, real and beautiful story about hope and choices.

By: Jan. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar Photo 1 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar

Review: IRENA at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

Irena Sendlerowa was a true heroine, courageous, full of power and beliefs that made her one of the most important people in social activism of the 20th century. A dedicated, but tragic in a way, a believer that good is possible. The Poznan Musical Theater has paid tribute to her and brings us a story that will remind you how inspiring a human story can be.

Review: IRENA at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

Brian Kite had a huge challenge: to tell a sad and moving story through the musical, which is not naturally associated with war, trauma, and the Holocaust. He does it with poetry and simplicity: by putting Good in the first line. The whole story is presented as a memory of an old woman (Irena Sendlerowa was almost 100 years old when she died) filled with rigid, tough but also graceful memories. We can see them all on the stage. They flow from event to event, sometimes blurry, sometimes magical, difficult, bold, or beautiful. Her vulnerability makes her extremely brave. This story is so powerful also because is true, the show itself is also very realistic even if it is symbolic.

Oksana Hamerska as Irena is incredible in her role, she’s Irena. Her sensitivity and strength make her performance extremely convincing. She has this peculiar kind of tenderness which makes you believe that anything she does is good.Review: IRENA at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

All the characters are amazing: Adam, played by Marcin Wortmann, is like an anchor and compass of the show, Ms Grinberg (Agnieszka Wawrzyniak) is so real that you can almost literally feel her pain, fearless Magda (Urszula Laudańska) brings an amazing dynamic to the show. All the other cast, soldiers, oppressors, kids, and Janusz Korczak are making this show faithful and splendid in a very special way.

The separate actor is the set design made by Damian Styrna. Its simplicity, craft, and ingenuity are breathtaking. Separate pieces rise from the ground like small puzzles in a big story. The cherry on the scenography pie are mindblowing projections (by Eliasz Styrna and Damian Styrna). I love it a lot! Plus, Anna Chadaj's costumes are amazing. Each piece is like a fulfillment of a character wearing it. They are made from dreams with a lot of textures, patterns colors, and different materials. The show is seen from a kid’s perspective so a great addition is seeing the child's pencil style in the costume designs.

Review: IRENA at Teatr Muzyczny Poznan

Last but not least: the music by Wlodek Pawlik is moving and ravishing, and the choreography by Dana Solimando invites us to feel the story even more with a variety of emotions and amazing stage movements.

It's a tribute to life, to choices, and to fighting for the little ones. Survival and life are primordial values ​​and I mean the situation when we put ourselves in great danger to protect and save others. It is a tribute to everybody who fought but remained unknown, it is an obedience to Humanity. It’s not an easy subject but the result of the artists’ work is so good that you just have to see it.

Photo: Dawid Stube



RELATED STORIES - Poland

1
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar

What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar? It’s a delicious mishmash of dance, classic literature, and Christmas spirit. This adaptation of a great classic, complex and revised is a difficult show to summarize. Rather, it is a trigger to reflect, rethink and adapt. The first surprise was the skill level of the non-professional actors. Scrooge (Marcin Dawiec), Marley (Katarzyna Pawarska), and the entire dance and acting troupe were very convincing.

2
MEDEE Comes to Teatr Wielki in January Photo
MEDEE Comes to Teatr Wielki in January

MÉDÉE comes to Teatr Wielki in January. Performances will run 21-28 January, 2024.

3
FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki in January Photo
FREDRIANA Comes to Teatr Wielki in January

Fredriana comes to Teatr Wielki in January 2024. Performances run 16 January - 15 June 2024. This is a ballet double bill of Sarmatian Parable and Husband and Wife.

4
AIDA Comes to Warsaw in December Photo
AIDA Comes to Warsaw in December

Aida comes to Warsaw in December. Performances run 8 December - 4 February at Teatr Wielki.

From This Author - Natalia Jarczynska

Natalia has been in love with shows since a moment when she saw her first musical on TV one Sunday noon. She was 6 and since then she graduated from Cultural Studies and has worked for cultural festiv... Natalia Jarczynska">(read more about this author)

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at AvatarReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Avatar
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical TheaterReview: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater
Review: PROMETHEUS at Hala OrbitaReview: PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita
Review: THE MAGIC FLUTE IN BRESLAU at Wroclaw OperaReview: THE MAGIC FLUTE IN BRESLAU at Wroclaw Opera

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

Poland SHOWS

Recommended For You