PIOTRUŚ PAN is Now Playing at Teatr Capitol in Warsaw

If you want to see an ultra production with lasers, fireworks, and a wow effect you are in the right place! Roma Musical Theater invites you for an evening that will stir your bones and your soul; a well-directed performance designed for you to beg “Encore!”. The set design (by Mariusz Napierala) is made to impress with all the modern touches, screens, moving objects, and stairs (my personal favorite in a major musical production), it's all there! From the first second, the characters are well placed, from the dancers with stunning plastic hair to the individuals in the bohemian/anarchy groups.