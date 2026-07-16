MATKI CHERSONIA Will Come to Teatr Wielki in October

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Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa will present the Polish premiere of Matki Chersonia (The Mothers of Kherson), a new two-act opera by Ukrainian composer Maksym Kołomyjec with a libretto by American playwright George Brant, beginning Oct. 16, 2026. The production is a co-production with the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

The opera will have its world premiere Oct. 16, 2026, at Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa and will be performed in its original English-language version with Polish and English subtitles. Additional performances are scheduled for Oct. 18, Oct. 23, Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 in the Moniuszko Hall. Tickets are currently available through Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa.

Inspired by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the experiences of Ukrainian families affected by Russia’s invasion, Matki Chersonia focuses on the forced abduction and deportation of Ukrainian children. The story follows a group of mothers from Kherson whose daughters have been taken to Crimea. Forced to travel thousands of kilometers through a war zone and indirect routes, the women attempt to reach the camp where their children are being held and bring them home.

The libretto draws inspiration from real accounts but presents a fictionalized and condensed portrayal of the experiences of women affected by the conflict. The work explores themes of war, displacement, parental love, oppression and the strength of collective action.

The opera was created as part of a collaboration between Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa and the Metropolitan Opera, two institutions that have supported Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The project is also connected to the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, founded and led by conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, who has participated in the development of the opera.

Barbara Wysocka directs the production, marking another stage in her career in opera following her debut at Teatr Wielki - Opera Narodowa and subsequent work at European opera houses. Her staging incorporates documentary material while focusing on the personal stories behind the broader historical events.

Matki Chersonia is part of a growing body of contemporary opera responding to current global events, giving voice to those affected by war while examining the individual human experiences behind political and military conflicts. The production highlights the stories of women fighting to reunite with their children while exploring themes of resilience, sacrifice and the pursuit of justice.

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