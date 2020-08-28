Krzysztof Warlikowski's THE TEMPEST at Warsaw's Teatr Rozmaitości is Now Available to Stream

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Krzysztof Warlikowski's production of The Tempest at Warsaw's Teatr Rozmaitości is now available to stream online.

The production premiered in 2003, and was brought back in 2008 for a final short set of performances, one of which was filmed.

The Tempest is now available to view at ninateka.pl.

The Tempest is written by William Shakespeare, and translated into Polish by Stanisław Barańczak.

This production is directed by Krzysztof Warlikowski and performed by The Teatr Rozmaitości Theatre Company (Warszawa, Poland)

Stage and Costume Design by Małgorzata Szczęśniak. Lighting Design by Felice Ross. Music by Paweł Mykietyn.

