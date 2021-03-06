Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jerzy Limon, Head of Poland's Shakespeare Theater, Dies at 70 Due to COVID-19

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the head of Poland's Shakespeare Theater, Jerzy Limon, has died at age 70, due to COVID-19.

Limon was a Polish academic, honored by Queen Elizabeth II for creating and directing a Shakespeare theater and festival in Poland.

He was also a full Professor of English at the English Institute, University of Gdańsk, Poland. His main area of research includes history of English drama and theatre in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, and various theoretical aspects of theatre.

He has published widely on various topics, and his output includes three academic books in English (Gentlemen of a Company, Dangerous Matter, and The Masque of Stuart Culture), five books that have appeared in Polish, over a hundred articles and reviews, and four published novels.

Limon served as president of Theatrum Gendanense Foundation and Managing Director of the Gdańsk Shakespeare Theatre, a project which has begun the reconstruction of an Elizabethan-in-style theatre in Gdańsk. Limon is the Artistic Director of the Gdańsk Shakespeare Festival.


