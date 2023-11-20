CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw

‘The extraordinary power encapsulated in Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, one of the more recognisable pieces of classical music worldwide, touches the imagination of the audience is a straightforward and open manner from the first listen. Combined with an almost contemporary score, the medieval phrases and texts communicate a universal message about the laws of this world that apply to the mighty and small, those at the beginning of their life and those who are near their end. Orff thought in music, in words, and in theatre. The sense of his works is inscribed in overlapping dimensions,’ wrote Waldemar Dąbrowski, general manager of the Polish National Opera.

The unique musical show Carmina Burana (Blink of An Eye) was created for the opera house’s technologically advanced stage as part of BMW Art Club. BMW Art Club inspires cooperation between the finest art institutions and artists and arranges cultural events where art meets advanced technologies and reflection on the future. In 2019 Boris Kudlička, prominent stage designer and collaborator on Mariusz Treliński’s successful opera stagings, became the artistic director of the second edition of BMW Art Club. The show was given its debut in November 2019 under the baton of Lorenzo Passerini, Italian conductor of the young generation.

Performances run 1-29 December, 2023.