CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw

Performances run 1-29 December, 2023.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Winners Revealed For 2023 International Opera Awards Photo 1 Winners Revealed For 2023 International Opera Awards
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater Photo 2 Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater

CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw

‘The extraordinary power encapsulated in Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana, one of the more recognisable pieces of classical music worldwide, touches the imagination of the audience is a straightforward and open manner from the first listen. Combined with an almost contemporary score, the medieval phrases and texts communicate a universal message about the laws of this world that apply to the mighty and small, those at the beginning of their life and those who are near their end. Orff thought in music, in words, and in theatre. The sense of his works is inscribed in overlapping dimensions,’ wrote Waldemar Dąbrowski, general manager of the Polish National Opera.

The unique musical show Carmina Burana (Blink of An Eye) was created for the opera house’s technologically advanced stage as part of BMW Art Club. BMW Art Club inspires cooperation between the finest art institutions and artists and arranges cultural events where art meets advanced technologies and reflection on the future. In 2019 Boris Kudlička, prominent stage designer and collaborator on Mariusz Treliński’s successful opera stagings, became the artistic director of the second edition of BMW Art Club. The show was given its debut in November 2019 under the baton of Lorenzo Passerini, Italian conductor of the young generation.

Performances run 1-29 December, 2023.




RELATED STORIES - Poland

1
Winners Revealed For 2023 International Opera Awards Photo
Winners Revealed For 2023 International Opera Awards

The world of opera came together in Warsaw tonight [9 November 2023] for a star-studded ceremony at Teatr Wielki, Polish National Opera, Warsaw at which the winners of the 2023 International Opera Awards were revealed.

2
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater Photo
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater

What did our critic think of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater? This show is pure entertainment, it's fast, colorful, bright, and easy. A good time and opportunity to familiarize yourself with a musical theater that is still not very popular (whip whip) in Poland. The show is comfortable, warm, light and funny.

3
Review: PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita Photo
Review: PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita

What did our critic think of PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita?

4
La Monnaie Has Been Nominated For Two International Opera Awards Photo
La Monnaie Has Been Nominated For Two International Opera Awards

This year's International Opera Awards will be presented on 9 November at the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw. The list of nominations was recently announced and La Monnaie was nominated in two categories.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Reeve Carney Takes Final Bow in HADESTOWN
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number Video
THE SIMPSONS Spoofs RAGTIME in 'Henry Ford' Parody Musical Number
The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series Video
The Cast of SHUCKED Performs as Part of NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series
View all Videos

Poland SHOWS

Recommended For You