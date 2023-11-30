AIDA Comes to Warsaw in December

Performances run 8 December - 4 February.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw Photo 1 CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw

AIDA Comes to Warsaw in December

Aida comes to Warsaw in December. Performances run 8 December - 4 February at Teatr Wielki.

About Aida

Opera in four acts
Libretto: Antonio Ghislanzoni after a prose script by Auguste Mariette
World premiere: 24 December 1871, Khedivial Opera House
Polish premiere: 23 November 1875, Teatr Wielki, Warsaw 
Premiere of this production: 24 April 2005, Polish National Opera, Teatr Wielki
In the original Italian with Polish surtitles

In 1870 Giuseppe Verdi was approached with the request to write an opera for the new Khedivial Opera House in Cairo, erected on the orders of Isma’il Pasha, the viceroy of Egypt. At first the composer initially refused the offer despite a hefty fee. Eventually, however, possibly prompted by a series of unfortunate events and a read of a prose scenario for the opera provided by Camille du Locle, Verdi committed himself to the task.

Having accepted this rather usual commission, Verdi had to work out a compromise with himself, leaving aside the principles he had formulated and applied when writing all his previous operas. That is perhaps why the failure of Un ballo in maschera, whose Naples premiere had not taken place after the composer rejected changes introduced by censors, the frigid reception given to the first version of La forza del destino by the critics and audiences, and the publication of the famous To Italian Art - Sapphic Ode with Glass in Hand by Arrigo Boito who failed to appreciate Verdi’s work – contributed to the birth of this great yet singular opera by Verdi. 

Paradoxically, although he rejected the style of grand opera, Verdi decided to create a spectacular large-scale work that would attract huge crowds. The four-page prose scenario was devised by well-known French Egyptologist Auguste Mariette-Bey, yet the actual libretto was written in verse by Antonio Ghislanzoni.
All of the efforts produced a moving musical tale of love between Aida, a slave at the Pharaoh’s court, and Egyptian military commander Radamès who chooses his heart over his country and his Gods, becoming a tragic protagonist not unlike those in Sophocles plays. Love that goes against the raison d’état as defined by priests leads to Aida’s demise as she suffers the consequences of her beloved’s choices.  

Having opened in Cairo on 24 December 1871 and less than seven weeks later in Milan’s La Scala, the opera began a triumphant march across the world’s opera houses. The splendid spectacle still attracts today’s audiences with its extraordinary score, fantastic sets inspired by the ancient world, exquisite duets, in particular the final one sung by Aida and Radamès, and numerous crowd scenes featuring a chorus and extras. To think that this grand work, despite being untypical for Verdi, was written and orchestrated in just four months.       

Italian musicologist and music critic Massimo Mila believes that Aida is an opera that is stage directors and designers find hard to modernise without compromising on the work’s splendour. This makes it a perfect choice for those who cherish classical opera productions.




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Poland

1
CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw Photo
CARMINA BURANA (BLINK OF AN EYE) Comes to Warsaw

Carmina Burana (Blink of an Eye) is coming to Warsaw in December. Performances run 1-29 December, 2023. Learn more about the production here!

2
Winners Revealed For 2023 International Opera Awards Photo
Winners Revealed For 2023 International Opera Awards

The world of opera came together in Warsaw tonight [9 November 2023] for a star-studded ceremony at Teatr Wielki, Polish National Opera, Warsaw at which the winners of the 2023 International Opera Awards were revealed.

3
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater Photo
Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater

What did our critic think of CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Lodz Musical Theater? This show is pure entertainment, it's fast, colorful, bright, and easy. A good time and opportunity to familiarize yourself with a musical theater that is still not very popular (whip whip) in Poland. The show is comfortable, warm, light and funny.

4
Review: PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita Photo
Review: PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita

What did our critic think of PROMETHEUS at Hala Orbita?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Poland SHOWS

Recommended For You