World Premiere Adaptation of Laurie Halse Anderson's Novel SPEAK to Run at New Hazlett Theater

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The world premiere of the musical adaptation of Laurie Halse Anderson's Novel Speak will run for seven shows at the New Hazlett Theater, from May 1-10, 2026.

Cast into dramatic form by acclaimed Pittsburgh playwright Tammy Ryan, Speak follows the transformative journey of a troubled teen who uses a paintbrush to reclaim her literal voice and emotional balance following a devastating personal trauma.

The play features original music composed by Pittsburgh singer/actress Carla Bianca, who starred on Broadway as Maureen in RENT and co-wrote the #1 Billboard dance hit The Lover That You Are by Pulse.

"Speak is a powerful story about overcoming the destructive effects of bullying and social ostracism," said Prime Stage Theatre artistic director Dr. Wayne Brinda. "It is a book that has resonated continuously for a quarter century with youth, parents, and educators. We've already had people thanking us for the courage to bring it to the stage."

Inspired by her own turbulent teen years, Speak launched Anderson's career as one of the most influential voices in young adult literature. The book has been translated into 35 languages and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2004, starring Kristen Stewart.

Anderson will attend the post-play discussion at Prime Stage Theatre on Saturday, May 2.