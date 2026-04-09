Prime Stage Theatre Will Present World Premiere of SPEAK at New Hazlett

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Prime Stage Theatre will present world premiere adaptation of the acclaimed 1999 young adult novel by Laurie Halse Anderson. Cast into dramatic form by Pittsburgh playwright Tammy Ryan, Speak follows the transformative journey of a troubled teen who uses a paint brush to reclaim her literal voice and emotional balance following a devastating personal trauma.

The production runs for 7 shows May 1-10, 2026 at New Hazlett Theater, 6 Allegheny Square East, on Pittsburgh's North Side. Tickets (adult $40, artist/educator $25, group $25, student $20) are available by calling (412) 320-4610 x10 or ordering online.

Directed by Dana Hardy Bingham, the 12-member Speak cast includes Milena Casciani, Jacqueline Germer, Grace Gouwens, Jeff Johnston, Sadie Karashin, Eamonn McElfresh, Justin Mohr, Anne Marie Sweeney, Evan Vay, David Wang, Zora Rose and Aylee Gardner as Melinda.

The play features original music composed by Pittsburgh singer/actress Carla Bianco, who starred on Broadway as Maureen in RENT and co-wrote the #1 Billboard dance hit The Lover That You Are by Pulse.

"Speak is a powerful story about overcoming the destructive effects of bullying and social ostracism," says Prime Stage Theatre artistic director Dr. Wayne Brinda. "It is a book that has resonated continuously for a quarter century with youth, parents and educators. We've already had people thanking us for the courage to bring it to the stage."

Inspired by her own turbulent teen years, Speak launched Anderson's career as one of the most influential voices in young adult literature. The book has been translated into 35 languages and screened in 2004 as a major motion picture starring Kristen Stewart.

Anderson will attend the post-play discussion at the 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, May 2.

The play's run coincides with the recognition of May as Mental Health Awareness Month, notes Brinda.

"This is a contemporary story told with honesty, humor and insight," he says. Speak is a vivid testament to resilience and believing in one's own inner strength to find the way forward - no matter what age you may be.

Or, as Melinda finally comes to affirm at play's end, "You have to know what you stand for, not just what you stand against."

Since its founding in 1996, Prime Stage Theatre has presented over 110 plays that introduce student and family audiences to classic and contemporary works of world literature and history.

Speak concludes the theatre's 2025-26 season that featured Mr. Edgar A. Poe Presents: Tales of Mystery, Horror & Imagination by Lawrence C. Connolly and Freedom House: Giving Life a Second Chance by L.E. McCullough.

"Each of our plays this season has been a world premiere from a Pittsburgh playwright," says Brinda. "We want audiences to see how events in our community can be brought to life on the stage with a unique local perspective."