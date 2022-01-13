Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Pittsburgh Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Madison Hack - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Marya Sea Kaminski - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater

Best Direction Of A Stream

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett

Best Editing Of A Stream

Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett

Best Musical

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field

Best Performer In A Musical

Courtney Harkins - BRIGHT STAR - Actors and Artists of Fayette County

Best Performer In A Play

Melissa Franklin - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Malic Maat - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater

Best Play

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonmichael Bohach - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

CTA LIVE FROM HEINZ HALL - A 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Center for Theater Arts

Best Streaming Musical

A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field

Best Streaming Play

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Joanna Getting - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Nicholas Robert Ortiz - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

75TH ANNIVERSARY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE BOYS IN THE BAND - PICT Classic Theatre