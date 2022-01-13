Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Pittsburgh Awards
A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Award Winners
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Madison Hack - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Marya Sea Kaminski - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater
Best Direction Of A Stream
Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett
Best Editing Of A Stream
Nick Navari - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett
Best Musical
A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field
Best Performer In A Musical
Courtney Harkins - BRIGHT STAR - Actors and Artists of Fayette County
Best Performer In A Play
Melissa Franklin - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Monteze Freeland - CLAWS OUT: A HOLIDAY DRAG MUSICAL - City Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Malic Maat - THE GIFT OF THE MAD GUYS - Pittsburgh Public Theater
Best Play
BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Pittsburgh Public Theater
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION - Heinz Field
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonmichael Bohach - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
CTA LIVE FROM HEINZ HALL - A 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION - Center for Theater Arts
Best Streaming Musical
A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field
Best Streaming Play
LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Joanna Getting - THE TRAGEDY OF HAMLET - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Sydnee Elder - LOCAL SINGLES - New Hazlett
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Nicholas Robert Ortiz - THE BERGERAC SIMULATION - Pittsburgh Public Theater
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
75TH ANNIVERSARY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION. - Heinz Field
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
THE BOYS IN THE BAND - PICT Classic Theatre