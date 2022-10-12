Westmoreland Performing Arts Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, October 28-29

WPA stages Its first Live Rocky Horror! The cult-classic is set to be performed October 28th and 29th at Westmoreland County Community College - with shows at 8pm and midnight.

Its that time of year again, time to DO THE TIME WARP! Westmoreland Performing Arts in Greensburg will be staging its first ever live production of Richard O'Brien's "The Rocky Horror Show."

Featured in the cast are Local Live-Rocky legends; Kevin O'Leary as Dr. Frankfurter, Renata Marino* as Columbia, Alex Noble* (Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Pgh CLO "Triple Threat" world premiere) as Riff Raff, Tony Marino*("Tink" NYMF) as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Katherine Harkins (Pgh CLO "Puffs" World Premiere) as Janet, Anthony Marino jr. as Brad, Alex Podolinski as Rocky and, new to the show, Ryan Jordan (Recent Seton Hill Musical Theatre Graduate) as Magenta. The show will also feature (in taped segments) John Noble's Narrator, and a very live ensemble of 25 Transylvanians who will bring the shows theme to life.

As Rocky is a world of mythical creatures, aliens and more - the theme for this years show is 'fairy-tale characters and mythical creatures'. We encourage the audience to come dressed as anything they think falls within this category, as almost anything goes! Audience members are also encouraged to come armed with the traditional Rocky Horror 'callbacks' (A cheat sheet will be provided on your program) and buy one of the production's 'Prop Bags' which come complete with newspaper, playing cards, rice, and other Rocky essentials needed to help you take part in the production.

Director Tony Marino says, "Many of us have such a great history with this show, and it makes us so happy to be able to stage this first ever version for WPA. It's also great to share it with a new generation of cast and audience members who aren't familiar with the magic of the show when done live. Doing it in front of the movie, or these hybrid versions where a cast acts along with the movie are interesting, but in my opinion, nothing beats the visceral energy of a LIVE cast onstage bringing the story to life, reacting to the callbacks, and dodging toast and hotdogs! And when the show closes with a reprise of Time Warp, and the audience is on its feet, they take part in the show at that point as full cast members. It's really an incredible experience for all involved."

Shows take place at the Westmoreland County Community College's Science Hall Theatre on Oct 28th and 29th at 8pm and Midnight. Tickets will be $20 at the door or you can call the Palace Box Office at 724.836.8000 to reserve your tickets today!