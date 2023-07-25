VIDEO: First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Once On This Island is running through July 30 at Pittsburgh CLO.

From the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Seussical, Ragtime), comes the award-winning ONCE ON THIS ISLAND. This highly original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairy tale, The Little Mermaid, tells the story of the peasant girl, Ti Moune. Though content, she feels like she was destined for something greater in life. After a terrible accident caused by a wicked storm, Ti Moune falls for a handsome, ailing, stranger whom she tries desperately to nurse back to health. She bargains with the Gods for his life, but to do so she must make the ultimate sacrifice. Told with Caribbean rhythms and instruments, this Tony Award–winning musical is a testament that a beautiful story simply told has the power to inspire all.



