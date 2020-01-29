VIDEO: First Look at LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Pittsburgh Public Theater starts 2020 with Little Shop of Horrors, with book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken. This show is Marya Sea Kaminski's first musical at The Public, and features the return of Grammy winner John McDaniel as Music Director.

Little Shop of Horrors runs January 23 - February 23, 2020 at the O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh Public Theater's home in the heart of Downtown's Cultural District.

In Little Shop of Horrors, Mr. Mushnik (Marc Moritz) struggles to keep his Skid Row flower shop open. One day his nerdy clerk, Seymour (Carnegie Mellon University grad Philippe Arroyo), brings in an odd horticultural find. He names it after his co-worker, Audrey (Lauren Marcus, Be More Chill), with whom he is in love. But Audrey is dating a sadistic dentist, Orin (Patrick Cannon), so Seymour must content himself with nurturing his little bloom, Audrey II. He quickly discovers, however, that this plant isn't like any other. It can talk and sing! (Monteze Freeland, voice of Audrey II). It can also dance, and grow to amazing heights (J. Alex Noble, puppeteer of Audrey II). The flower just needs one thing in order to thrive: fresh human blood.

Little Shop of Horrors is based on Roger Corman's sci-fi movie from 1960 titled The Little Shop of Horrors. What Ashman & Menken did so brilliantly was add lyrics and music in the styles of R&B, rock, and the girl-groups of the early '60s. This last sound is embodied onstage by The Urchins, a singing group made up of Ronnette (Melessie Clark), Crystal (Tavia Riveé), and Chiffon (Abigail Stephenson). The trio acts as a sort of Greek chorus commenting on the action - if Greek choruses were young, hip, and melodic. Little Shop of Horrors' signature songs include "Downtown (Skid Row)," "Somewhere That's Green," and the awesome power ballad "Suddenly Seymour."

In addition to Little Shop of Horrors' hilariously harrowing plot, Marya sees its deeper meaning. "Little Shop resonates with the bigger question of what it's like to be hungry and tells the story of the monstrous lengths we'll go to in order to get what we most crave."

The design team for Little Shop of Horrors is Timothy Mackabee (Scenic), Susan Tsu (Costumes), Robert Aguilar (Lighting), Zach Moore (Sound), and Bryce Cutler (Projections). Trina Mills is the Choreographer, Catie Brown is Associate Music Director, and Hattie Clare Andres is the Associate Director. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, Pamela Brusoski is the Production Stage Manager, and Rebecca Krall is the Assistant Stage Manager.





