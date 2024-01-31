Tony-Winning HAMILTON Star Renée Elise Goldsberry To Make West Virginia Debut, February 16

Be in the room where it happens! On February 16, Tony Award-winning star of the beloved musical Hamilton Renée Elise Goldsberry will take the stage with the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra.

Performing a wide variety of genres such as gospel, folk, and-of course-Broadway, Goldsberry will delight music lovers of all ages. Renée Elise Goldsberry is sponsored by the Wheeling Symphony Auxiliary, with additional support provided by Felton & Felton CPA and Marylou Goodman. The Capitol Series is presented by WesBanco.

"Like so many, I was first exposed to Renée's incredible talent as the voice of Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton's original cast recording," says WSO Music Director John Devlin. "My wife, Camille, and I would listen to that album on every car ride we took, memorizing the words and being mesmerized by the magic of the compositions and by the interpretations of that transcendent original cast. To have her join us in Wheeling is a very special moment for the WSO. And, Renée's Broadway career is only a glimpse into her many musical interests and talents. Along with our orchestra and her personal band, she will take us on a journey through her entire musical life, from gospel to folk, and eventually back to Broadway. Please join us for an extraordinary evening at the Capitol!"

Goldsberry has won several major awards and has had multiple roles on both stage and screen. She is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, which earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, and a Drama Desk Award. She was also nominated for an Emmy Award for best supporting actress in the Disney+ film adaptation of the musical, and she accepted the Emmy for Best Variety Special on behalf of the company in 2021. Goldsberry starred in Marvel Studios' She Hulk and in Tina Fey's Emmy-nominated series GIRLS5EVA.

For her performance with the WSO, Goldsberry will share her musical history, performing numbers from several different genres. Songs include "On a Clear Day," "Up to the Mountain," "Misty," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water." She closes the performance with numbers from Broadway shows she starred in, including The Lion King, Rent, and Hamilton.

In addition, the WSO has partnered with the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce to host Business After Hours prior to the concert in the Capitol Theatre Ballroom. Beginning at 5 pm, members and non-members alike can mingle in the ballroom while enjoying drinks and hors d'oeuvres.

"It's our pleasure to once again partner with the Wheeling Symphony to host Business After Hours," says Wheeling Chamber Chief Operating Officer Mike Howard. "The WSO is not only a cultural touchstone for the Wheeling area, but an important hub for our business community. I hope all our members will join us for food and fellowship, followed by an outstanding musical performance!"

Attendees of Business After Hours will also receive a $10 off voucher for the WSO's performance. Tickets for Business After Hours are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. They can be purchased at the Chamber website.

The concert comes just in time for a Valentine's Day weekend outing, notes WSO Executive Director Sonja Thoms: "The variety of music Renée performs makes this a perfect concert for a Valentine's Day date. Whether you bring your significant other or a group of good friends, there are sure to be multiple songs they recognize and love. But I guarantee that no matter who you bring, you will have a fantastic time with the WSO!"

Tickets for Renée Elise Goldsberry start at $14 and can be purchased at wheelingsymphony.com or by calling 304-232-6191.

The concert begins at 7:30 pm on Friday, February 16, at the Capitol Theatre.

The Wheeling Chamber's Business After Hours starts at 5:00 pm in the Capitol Theatre Ballroom. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber's website, wheelingchamber.com.