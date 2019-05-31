The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Presents 60th Annual THREE RIVERS ARTS FESTIVAL

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust invites everyone to be part of this year's 60th anniversary celebration of the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival that takes place from June 7-16, 2019 in Pittsburgh's Cultural District, Point State Park, and Gateway Center. The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival is a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Do you love music? It's free on outdoor stages.

Do you love art? It's free to see - at outdoor public art locales and indoor gallery exhibitions.

Do you love outdoor performances? Don't miss the U.S. exclusive City of Pittsburgh premiere of Origami.

Do you love to shop, browse, and be inspired by one of a kind artisan work? There are 350+ artisan booths over 10 days at the festival.

Do you love to eat? Yes, there are food trucks, and more festival happenings to explore.

These are just some of the exciting, one of a kind, and fun things to see and do, for all ages and pets too, when making Pittsburgh your summer travel destination during the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival this June.

The Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival (60th year in 2019), a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, is a 10-day celebration of the arts in downtown Pittsburgh unlike any other in the nation. This world-class, multi-disciplinary festival is free to attend and open to the public. Attracting nearly 500,000 visitors annually, the Festival begins on the first Friday in June and takes place at the confluence of Pittsburgh's famed three rivers in Point State Park, throughout picturesque Gateway Center, and in the city's renowned Cultural District. Now in its 60th year, the Festival's loyal visitors have enjoyed an extensive array of music, dance, theater, literary arts, public art, gallery exhibitions, and an Artist Market featuring 300+ artists from around the country. Through the Festival's green initiatives of waste reduction, reuse, and recycling throughout the Festival grounds, it is the recipient of the Outstanding Green Event Award and GOLD level accreditation from the Pennsylvania Resources Council.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh's most historic transformations: turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The District is one of the country's largest land masses "curated" by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy and enhancing Pittsburgh's quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies and thousands of private citizens, the Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.

