THE WIZ, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More Set for 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is continuing the tradition of bringing the best of Broadway directly to Pittsburgh through the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season at the Benedum Center. The touring Broadway shows coming to Pittsburgh this season include MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, Pre-Broadway Revival of THE WIZ, MRS. DOUBTFIRE, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, MY FAIR LADY, COMPANY, and THE KITE RUNNER. Season specials include returning favorites THE BOOK OF MORMON and MAMMA MIA!.

"Securing the finest Tony Award-winning shows from the Broadway stage to the Benedum Center as soon as possible is always a goal for us at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust," states Marc Fleming, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Broadway Programming. "For the coming season, we are pleased to present both the Tony-winning Best Musical in Moulin Rouge! The Musical and the Tony-winning Best Revival of a Musical in Company, along with a popular mix of must-see productions that will welcome hundreds of thousands to Pittsburgh's Cultural District."

"The PNC Foundation is excited to once again be part of bringing this wonderful series to Pittsburgh," said Louis R. Cestello, Regional President, PNC Bank, Pittsburgh & Southwestern Pa. "The variety and quality of shows this season will continue the tradition of our community coming together through a shared appreciation of the arts."



2023 - 2024 PNC BROADWAY IN PITTSBURGH SEASON PRESENTATIONS

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

September 27-October 8, 2023 | Benedum Center

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

THE WIZ

October 31-November 5, 2023| Benedum Center

Everybody Rejoice! The Tony Award-winning musical THE WIZ is coming to Pittsburgh.

Producers Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Brian Anthony Moreland, and Ambassador Theatre Group present an all-new production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz, adapted from The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum. The highly anticipated Broadway revival of The Wiz returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new Pre-Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. The tour begins in The Wiz's original home city of Baltimore, where the show made its world premiere 50 years ago.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and finger-snapping 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Audiences get to enjoy the epic grooves of such beloved, timeless hits as "Ease on Down the Road," which became the show's break-out single, and the bona fide classic "Home" in this spectacular revival.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's "Single Ladies"), Amber Ruffin (additional material), and Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

The Wiz design team will include scenic design by Academy Award-winning Hannah Beachler (Black Panther, Beyonce's Black is King and Lemonade), costume design by Emmy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award-nominated Sharen Davis (Ray, Dreamgirls), lighting design by Barrymore Award-winning Ryan J. O'Gara (Thoughts of a Colored Man) and wig design by Academy Award-winning Mia Neal (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. So everybody rejoice! An all-new 21st-Century WIZ is sliding into an Emerald city near you.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

November 28-December 3, 2023| Benedum Center

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Pittsburgh in an internationally acclaimed new hit musical critics call "wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny" (Manchester Evening News) and "a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers" (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

January 9-14, 2024 | Benedum Center

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is the Tony Award-winning new musical that the Chicago Tribune declares is "a Broadway revelation!"

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they've never been heard before, including "Forever Young," "All Along The Watchtower," "Hurricane," "Slow Train Coming," and "Like A Rolling Stone."

It's 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Experience this 'profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.

MY FAIR LADY

January 30-February 4, 2024 | Benedum Center

From Lincoln Center Theater that brought you The King & I and South Pacific, comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was" (New York Times). "Every so often a revival comes along that reminds you how indispensable great theater can be" (NY1).

Boasting such classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "The Rain in Spain," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" and "On the Street Where You Live," MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

COMPANY

April 16-21, 2024 | Benedum Center

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY "strikes like a lightning bolt. It's brilliantly conceived and funny as hell" (Variety). Three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America) helms this revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy, at once boldly sophisticated, is deeply insightful, and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let's all drink to that!

"Dazzling! So vibrant, so alive!" - Hollywood Reporter

THE KITE RUNNER

May 7-12, 2024 | Benedum Center

Based on Khaled Hosseini's beloved, international best-selling novel, THE KITE RUNNER is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

2023 - 2024 PNC BROADWAY IN PITTSBURGH SEASON SPECIALS

THE BOOK OF MORMON

February 27-March 3, 2024 | Benedum Center

The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

MAMMA MIA!

March 26-31, 2024 | Benedum Center

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the father she's never known brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

