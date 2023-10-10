THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW At WCCC Science Hall Theatre Does A Time Warp To The 80s

Are you ready to do the Time Warp Again? WPA is set to bring to the stage Richard O'Brian's "The Rocky Horror Show". The now yearly tradition continues October 27 & 28 at the WCCC Science Hall Theatre with shows at 8pm and Midnight both days.

The WPA cast features; Kevin O'Leary as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, J Alex Noble as Riff Raff, Anthony Marino as Brad, Katherine Harkins as Janet, Alex Podolinski as Rocky, Renata Marino as Columbia, Ben Federico as Magenta, Tony Marino as Eddie/Dr. Scott and, returning as the Narrator, John Noble.

The yearly extravaganza, will this year, be themed 'All things 1980's'. Spotted onstage will be the likes of Marty McFly, The Terminator, Urkel, Cindy Lauper, Rocky Balboa, Baby from Dirty Dancing, Michael Myers and so many more of your favorite 80's icons including the queen herself Madonna. Audience members are urged to dress up as their favorite Rocky or 80's character. There will be a costume contest at the beginning of each show where the winner receives two tickets to an upcoming WPA show!

The Rocky Horror Show with music, lyrics and book by Richard O'Brien, is a humorous tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to the early 1960s, the musical tells the story of a newly engaged couple getting caught in a storm and coming to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank-N-Furter, unveiling his new creation, Rocky, a sort of Frankenstein- style monster in the form of an artificially made, fully grown, physically perfect muscle man complete 'with blond hair and a tan'. The show was produced and directed by Jim Sharman. The original London production of the musical was premièred at The Royal Court Theatre on 19 June 1973

Director Tony Marino: "We started thumbing each year because in the movie, and mentioned in the dialogue of the show, Dr. Frankenfurter is throwing one of 'his affairs'. There is a party going on at the Frankenstein Place, so we just figure it's a Halloween party and every year the theme of the party changes. So this year we are going 'totally rad' and making this a celebration of all things 80's"

For Tickets visit the WPA website at Click Here or call us at 724.672.3322