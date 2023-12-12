Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards

Stage Right Rings In The Holiday Season With THE WINTER WONDERETTES

This Winter Wonderettes seasonal show finds the girls entertaining at the fictitious annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party.

Dec. 12, 2023

Stage Right's Professional Company will be ringing in the season with two fun holiday shows; "The Winter Wonderettes", live at The Lamp Theatre, in Irwin on December 19-20 at 7:30pm and a North Pole Christmas family experience (featuring Stage Right performances, an appearance by Santa, and a showing of the 2018 movie The Grinch) on December 21 at 7:00pm, also at The Lamp Theatre.

This Winter Wonderettes seasonal show finds the girls entertaining at the fictitious annual Harper's Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great '60s versions of holiday classics such as "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Run, Rudolph, Run," and "Winter Wonderland," the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. ("This lively mix of rockin' holiday hits will surely have audiences dancing in the aisles!" - TheatreWorld Internet Magazine)

The cast is composed of Stage Right resident artists Julian Smolka (Greensburg) and Anna Stewart (Moon Township), as well as Claire Ivy Stoller (Pittsburgh) and Harley Muir (Elizabeth). This four person cast will take turns through the evening singing iconic Christmas selections from the 1960's and delighting audiences with witty scenes inbetween.

This production features creative team of resident artists at Stage Right, led by director Christopher McAllister, and includes chorographer Julia Smolka, music director Michael Meketa (Pittsburgh), stage management by Alyssa Wano, lighting design by Christopher Robin Designs, and sound design by Joe Clark from Next Step Productions. Meketa will lead a 5-piece live band for the performances.

On December 21, join Stage Right again for a family-friendly night of North Pole fun at The Lamp Theatre. Audiences will enjoy a Stage Right student presentation of a mini-musical, "Elflandia", enjoy a visit from Santa and have the chance to get some last-minute holiday photos, have a hot chocolate and cookie treat, and then enjoy a feature presentation movie of "The Grinch" (2018) that features Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch as the voice of the Grinch.

Director, Christopher McAllister: "The central focus of what we do at Stage Right is based on family entertainment, and I could not thing of a better way to spend time around the holidays with loved ones. We certainly encourage anyone to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the season and come down to the Lamp Theatre to enjoy some great entertainment that will make you laugh and feel nostalgic at the same time."

Choreographer/Actor, Julia Smolka: "One of the many reasons why The Winter Wonderettes is so much fun is because the audience is actually a part of the show. This allows everyone to connect, making it a special and unique theatrical experience for all involved!"

Music Director, Michael Meketa: "Audiences should come expecting a great time with this fun show. These ladies have been working incredibly hard and sound absolutely incredible."

"The Winter Wonderettes" will be presented at the Lamp Theatre Tuesday, December 19 at 7:30pm, and Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults and $16 for Students. A $10 student rush ticket is available, day of performance, at the box office.

"A North Pole Christmas" will be presented at The Lamp Theatre on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 general admission and $16 for children 10 and under.

For tickets, please visit Click Here or call (724) 367-4000.

For further information, please email contact@stagerightarts.com.


Recommended For You