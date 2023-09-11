Spanish Harlem Orchestra Comes to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

The performance is on Saturday, September 16, 4:45 pm.

By: Sep. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Pittsburgh CLO Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM! Photo 3 Pittsburgh CLO Announces The Cast Of TICK, TICK...BOOM!
HELLO DOLLY Opens WPA Season In Greensburg Photo 4 HELLO DOLLY Opens WPA Season In Greensburg

Spanish Harlem Orchestra Comes to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Hear a wide range of sounds from the African musical Diaspora through the sizzling syncopations of the Spanish Harlem Orchestra (SHO), powered by jazz and Afro-Cuban/Salsa dance rhythms from the Caribbean at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Presented by Citizens (PIJF) at the Highmark Stadium on Saturday, September 16, at 4:45 pm.

 

Led by pianist/musical director Oscar Hernández, the three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra features Jeremy DeJesus, Carlos Cascante, Edwin Perez, vocals; Doug Beavers, Juan Lakunza, trombone; Manuel Ruiz, Alex Norris, trumpet; Alberto Toro, saxophone; Joseph DeLeon, Oreste Abrantes, percussion; George Delgado, congas; Gerry Madera, bass.

 

The ancestral, anthemic rhythms of Dahomeans, Igbos, Yorubas, Wolofs and Angolans from Africa were transported and transformed by the Atlantic Slave Trade into the mambo, rumba, danzon and salsa genres. Those hand-drummed beats under the direction and invention of Mario Bauza, Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Pozo, Machito and Tito Puente became Latin jazz. Those Afro-Latin moods and grooves drive Spanish Harlem Orchestra. Under the direction of pianist/arranger Oscar Hernández, the two decades-old ensemble's recordings include Across 110th Street, Viva La Tradicion, The Latin Jazz Project. The orchestra's 2022 CD Imagenas Latinas  is a driving salsa dura (hard salsa) tribute to  Manny Oquendo's Orquesta Libre, a legendary ensemble which included trumpeter/percussionist Jerry Gonzalez and bassist Andy Gonzalez, co-founders of the Fort Apache Band, and trombonist Barry Rogers.

 

Oscar Hernández is considered one of the most prominent pianists and arrangers on the Salsa and Latin Jazz scene. Born into a large Puerto Rican family in the Bronx, it was the nearby Spanish Harlem neighborhood that shaped his cultural musical sensibilities. By age 20, he was already making a living as a professional musician and went on to play with Rubén Blades while leading own acclaimed band, Seis del Solar. Paul Simon tapped him to be arranger/producer/musical director for the Broadway play, The Capeman, and he also served as music arranger for Gloria Estefan's hit show, On Your Feet – something that Oscar Hernández and SHO know how to do quitewell.                                                                                

 

Dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem, New York City) the Spanish Harlem Orchestra is on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura alive and expand its audience to everyone who loves great music.

 

For tickets and more information on the PIJF, please visit https://pittsburghjazzfest.org.

 

The 13th Annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival presented by Citizens (PIJF) and produced by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center returns to AWAACC and Highmark Stadium September 14 – 17, 2023. Featured artists include Gregory Porter, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Ledisi, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, Nicholas Payton, Bob James, Orrin Evans, José James, PJ Morton, Keyon Harrold with special guests Pharoahe Monch and Mumu Fresh, Nigel Hall, Madison McFerrin, Christie Dashiell, Chelsea Baratz, Howie Alexander and more.




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
HELLO DOLLY Opens WPA Season In Greensburg Photo
HELLO DOLLY Opens WPA Season In Greensburg

Westmoreland Performing Art's Professional Theatre Company will present the Jerry Herman Musical Theatre Classic 'Hello Dolly' this month. Get all of the event and ticketing information here!

2
SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Comes to City Theatre This Month Photo
SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Comes to City Theatre This Month

City Theatre has announced the first production of its 2023/2024 season, Brian Quijada’s Somewhere Over the Border. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces New Executive Director And New Board Chair Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces New Executive Director And New Board Chair

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) announced today the appointment of Nicholas Dragga as its newest executive director. He will be the sixth person to serve in the company's executive director role since its founding in 1969. Dragga will begin his role on November 1, 2023. Dragga joins PBT from Ballet Lubbock, where he has served as executive director since 2011. He has a wealth of experience as an arts administrator, as well as significant involvement with ballet and performing arts.

4
LIVING LANDSCAPES Premieres in Pittsburgh Photo
LIVING LANDSCAPES Premieres in Pittsburgh

Living Landscapes, an environmental film which fuses documentary and dance highlighting the water and air quality concerns of Pittsburgh, will make its premiere. Learn more about this unique experience here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Video
First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #UglyCry - grief hits different now
off the WALL productions (9/22-10/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Sutton Foster
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (9/21-9/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Dolly
Westmoreland County Community College- Science Hall Theatre (9/22-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #UglyCry: grief hits different now
Carnegie Stage (9/22-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret"
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIVA: Live From Hell
Sunken Bus Studios (10/13-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
The Geyer Performing Arts Center (9/14-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You