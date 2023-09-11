Spanish Harlem Orchestra Comes to the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival

Hear a wide range of sounds from the African musical Diaspora through the sizzling syncopations of the Spanish Harlem Orchestra (SHO), powered by jazz and Afro-Cuban/Salsa dance rhythms from the Caribbean at the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival Presented by Citizens (PIJF) at the Highmark Stadium on Saturday, September 16, at 4:45 pm.

Led by pianist/musical director Oscar Hernández, the three-time Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra features Jeremy DeJesus, Carlos Cascante, Edwin Perez, vocals; Doug Beavers, Juan Lakunza, trombone; Manuel Ruiz, Alex Norris, trumpet; Alberto Toro, saxophone; Joseph DeLeon, Oreste Abrantes, percussion; George Delgado, congas; Gerry Madera, bass.

The ancestral, anthemic rhythms of Dahomeans, Igbos, Yorubas, Wolofs and Angolans from Africa were transported and transformed by the Atlantic Slave Trade into the mambo, rumba, danzon and salsa genres. Those hand-drummed beats under the direction and invention of Mario Bauza, Dizzy Gillespie, Chano Pozo, Machito and Tito Puente became Latin jazz. Those Afro-Latin moods and grooves drive Spanish Harlem Orchestra. Under the direction of pianist/arranger Oscar Hernández, the two decades-old ensemble's recordings include Across 110th Street, Viva La Tradicion, The Latin Jazz Project. The orchestra's 2022 CD Imagenas Latinas is a driving salsa dura (hard salsa) tribute to Manny Oquendo's Orquesta Libre, a legendary ensemble which included trumpeter/percussionist Jerry Gonzalez and bassist Andy Gonzalez, co-founders of the Fort Apache Band, and trombonist Barry Rogers.

Oscar Hernández is considered one of the most prominent pianists and arrangers on the Salsa and Latin Jazz scene. Born into a large Puerto Rican family in the Bronx, it was the nearby Spanish Harlem neighborhood that shaped his cultural musical sensibilities. By age 20, he was already making a living as a professional musician and went on to play with Rubén Blades while leading own acclaimed band, Seis del Solar. Paul Simon tapped him to be arranger/producer/musical director for the Broadway play, The Capeman, and he also served as music arranger for Gloria Estefan's hit show, On Your Feet – something that Oscar Hernández and SHO know how to do quitewell.

Dedicated to the sounds of the barrio (Spanish Harlem, New York City) the Spanish Harlem Orchestra is on a mission to keep the musical legacy of salsa dura alive and expand its audience to everyone who loves great music.

For tickets and more information on the PIJF, please visit https://pittsburghjazzfest.org.

The 13th Annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival presented by Citizens (PIJF) and produced by the August Wilson African American Cultural Center returns to AWAACC and Highmark Stadium September 14 – 17, 2023. Featured artists include Gregory Porter, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Ledisi, Spanish Harlem Orchestra, Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, Nicholas Payton, Bob James, Orrin Evans, José James, PJ Morton, Keyon Harrold with special guests Pharoahe Monch and Mumu Fresh, Nigel Hall, Madison McFerrin, Christie Dashiell, Chelsea Baratz, Howie Alexander and more.