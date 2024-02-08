Soul Sessions Returns to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center With KINDRED THE FAMILY SOUL

The performance is on February 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm. 

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Soul Sessions Returns to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center With KINDRED THE FAMILY SOUL

Fatin Dantzler and Aja Graydon — better known as the Philadelphia-based, husband and wife duo, Kindred The Family Soul — AKA Kindred - comes to Pittsburgh, performing in the latest edition of the Soul Sessions series at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC), 980 Liberty Avenue, on February 14, 2024 at 8:00 pm. 

Soul Sessions continue with the Grammy Award-winning vocalist, dancer, choreographer, model, philanthropist, activist and entrepreneur Mya on Tuesday, April 26, 2024, 7:00 pm.

It is fitting that Kindred performs on Valentine's Day, because love has been their message ever since they founded their group in 2002 — love of their people, love of Black music and culture and most importantly, love of family. The myriad dimensions of Kindred's love music, filtered through many sub-themes of everyday life, are heard on two decades worth of smash singles, including the moving, midtempo numbers “Far Away” and “All My People,” the beautiful ballads, “Break It Down” and “Stars” and the head-bobbing “Where Would I Be (The Question).” Their albums include Surrender to Love, In This Life Together, Love Has No Recession, The Arrival, A Couple of Friends, Legacy of Love and Auntie & Unc. 

The couple met in Philadelphia during the Neo-soul era of the 90's. Dantzler was a local youth, who at the age of 17 wrote songs for the group Bell Biv DeVoe. Born in Los Angeles, Graydon was a recording artist on the Delicious Vinyl label at 14. The Roots brought them together in their production company for Dantzler to write songs for Graydon's solo project. The two hit it off, were married in 1998 and joined forces as Kindred The Family Soul. They played a weekly gig at a Philly club called The Five Spot, which featured the Black Lily Showcase that launched future stars, including Jaguar Wright, Musiq Soulchild, Jazmine Sullivan, Floetry and Jill Scott, who discovered Kindred in 2000, and brought them to Hidden Beach Records. Over the years, Kindred collaborated with many artists including Snoop Dogg, Chuck Brown, Raheem DeVaughn, Ledisi and Bilal. The duo was also nominated for BET and Soul Train Awards.

In addition to their music, Kindred is also active in other areas of the arts and in the community. They made a short film that accompanied their 2014 album, A Couple of Friends, with local director Jamal Hill. In 2015, they wrote a children's book, Mama Said Clean Up!, and since 2014, the duo has produced Kindred The Family Games and Kindred The Family Reunion in Philadelphia, which are free and open to the public.

With a devoted legion of fans, children and grandchildren, Kindred proves that the family that makes music together, stays together!




