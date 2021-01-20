Slippery Rock University's Theatre Department Presents World Premiere of MAKING MELROSE

Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, January 2021. Welcome to the newest social media platform, Glitz! where anybody can become somebody in a matter of a single click!

Making Melrose a new irreverent musical comedy is a hilarious and insightful take on human connection in a world stuck inevitably online. Chock full of twists and turns, Making Melrose is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their computer screens.

This world premiere is brought to you by Slippery Rock University's Theatre Department through online streaming on January 28-30. Written, rehearsed, filmed and edited in a whirlwind of three months, Making Melrose is a collaboration with professionals: director Aaron Galligan- Stierle, musical director Will Shuler, composer Daniel M. Lincoln, lyricist/book-writer Omri Schein, and SRU's Theatre program. SRU Students obtained the unique experience of developing a new musical, originating and creating characters that have never been performed before, as well as collaborating with outside musical theatre professionals.

During these challenging times, let a musical comedy give you a little diversion, a little positive outcome, and hopefully a lot of good laughs.

Making Melrose is having its screenings on Jan. 28, 29, and 30. Tickets are available online at www.sru.edu/tickets. Prices are $5 for SRU students and $7 for non-SRU students.

Student cast members include Abby Malczon, Shawn Faraoni, Kate Frontz, Gwen Lillycrop, Alawna Mallory, Coleton Edwards, Corban Dunn, Shane Treloar, Alicia Kim, Libby Rock, Kiersten Hope, with a special guest appearance by Dean Dan Bauer.

Student crew members include AJ Sansonetti (Associate Director), Katelyn Loss (Choreographer), Denise Vonada (Production Stage Manager), Garette Fritz (Assistant Stage Manager), Liz Sherman (Assistant Stage Manager), Leota McDivitt (Co-Costume Designer), James Katz (Assistant Scenic/Lighting Designer and Recording Engineer), Leyth Smith (Assistant Scenic/Lighting Designer), Tyler Parsonage (Sound Designer), Sophie Geitner (Public Relations), Laura Shope (Public Relations), Rachael Holfelder (Prop Master) and Valerie Bowman (Costume Assistant).

Faculty Designers and Crew include Rebecca Morrice (Costume Designer), Gordon Phetteplace (Scenic/Lighting Designer), Michael Boone (Technical Director) and Mary Hodson (Costume Coordinator).

Theatre students at SRU develop their art through a synthesis of experiences in academic classrooms, design and acting laboratories, and practical opportunities in arts management, design/technology and public performance.

For more information about the SRU Theatre Department, visit www.sru.edu/theatre.