Slippery Rock University Presents World Premiere Musical, GRECIAN BURNS

What happens when a motley group of Greek Mythological characters compete for love on a reality TV dating show in the middle of the Aegean sea? Murder, of course. And did we mention it's funny? Like really funny. Daniel M. Lincoln and Omri Schein, the award-winning writing team behind SRU's runaway hit "Making Melrose," are back with another wickedly irreverent world premiere musical commissioned specifically for Slippery Rock University's Theatre Department.

"Grecian Burns" marks Slippery Rock Theatre's third world premiere musical in its 4 years of offering a BFA degree. "Making Melrose" premiered as a virtual musical during January 2021, and "Techies: The Musical", written by Sam Carner and Derek Gregor, was created in Fall 2021, additionally marking the first use of the renovated Miller Theatre. The aforementioned, "Making Melrose", was selected as a participant at the National Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and won 8 awards at the competition that can still be viewed on the SRU Theatre YouTube channel. Director Aaron Galligan-Stierle believes that world-premiere musicals are a wonderful opportunity for students to get the real world experience necessary to originate roles in the profession. Additionally, it allows students to create relationships with creatives in the theatrical world which may help students get cast in productions post-college.

"If you like shows that are hard-hitting, out-of-pocket, and a little raunchy, ["Grecian Burns"] is most definitely the show for you," said Gweneth Lillycrop, a senior acting major from Westminster, Maryland.

Lillycrop is the associate director and the director is Aaron Galligan-Stierle, assistant professor of theater.

"We are lucky to have a director as well-versed in comedy as Aaron Galligan-Stierle," Lillycrop said. "He is great at finding the comedic moments and training us to recognize them. As a senior who has had the privilege of working with Aaron for four years, it has been a learning curve for me to take the comedic instincts that he has taught me and transfer them to a directorial setting, but I am so grateful for how much I have grown."

The cast of "Grecian Burns" includes, Abby Malczon as Demetria, Courtney O'Reilly as Brittney, Mikayla Keyes as Eurydice, Aidan Nahas as Jason, Belle Trask as Hera, Jeyneliz Ortiz-Valentin as Helen, Aidan Duez as Narcissus, Zoie Wade as Cassandra, Ricky Osman as Ariadne, Eddy Niessner as Nick, and Austyn Acker as Pandora. Understudies/Swings include, Austyn Acker, Sophia Condit, Kat Larrick, Joseph Digney, Ela Baldina, Rachel Lewiski, Jack Cipriani, Sarah Ball, Liam Webster, and Adam Fox.

The creative team includes Aaron Galligan-Stierle, director; Cassie Dietrich, choreographer; Lincoln Sandham, music director; Sam Kuchta, scenic and lighting designer; Gwen Lillycrop, associate director; Riley Gross, stage manager; Rebecca Morrice, costume designer; Michael Boone, technical director; Ryan Mounteer, sound designer; Peyton Neat, assistant director; Jennie Parrish, assistant stage manager; Cameron Custer, assistant stage manager; Maura Gibson, assistant choreographer; Mary Hodson, costume coordinator; Isaac Smith, sound engineer; Jack Lloyd, dance captain; Maison Kairush, dramaturg; Gretchen Jessup, rehearsal assistant stage manager; Mackenzie Hook, assistant lighting designer; Alex Barnhart, assistant technical director; Jeyneliz Ortiz-Valentin, propmaster; Kari-Anne Innes, box office coordinator; Maya Hope, publicity.

"Grecian Burns" runs October 27-29 and November 1-2 at 7:30pm with a matinee performance at 2pm on October 29 in the Black Box Theatre in East Stoner, located on the SRU campus. Tickets are $12 for SRU students and $15 general admission. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at Click Here or in-person at the Black Box ticket counter up to 1 hour before each performance. It is intended for mature audiences.