Review: ASSASSINS Goes for the Prize at Riverfront Theater Company

Riverfront Theater Company closes its season with a Sondheim challenge.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Add 22 Stadium Shows to World Tour Photo 3 Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Add 22 Shows to World Tour
STEPPIN' OUT WITH BEN VEREEN is Coming to The Strand Theater in November Photo 4 STEPPIN' OUT WITH BEN VEREEN is Coming to The Strand Theater in November

Review: ASSASSINS Goes for the Prize at Riverfront Theater Company

It's never a good time, or a bad time, to produce Sondheim's Assassins, because the musical is easily Sondheim's most prickly, controversial and tonally jarring. Major productions around the world are always called both "too soon" and "prescient," because the show's themes of political violence, late stage capitalism, radicalization and the dangers of guns will always be front page news. Thankfully, director Jeff Johnson and music director/perucssionist Thomas Rigby have assembled a great team of local actors and a surprisingly full and solid band to deliver a funny but sobering take on this modern classic.

With book by John Weidman and music and lyrics by Sondheim, the show takes place out of linear time and space. In a nightmarish carnival and barroom, the people who have successfully or unsuccessfully attempted to kill the President relive their actions, torment each other, and cope with their remaining or dwindling fame, while attempting to keep "the dream" (both the American Dream and the dream of killing a president and becoming infamous) alive. They are egged on at one end by the sardonic Proprietor (Zack Spurlock) and condemned by the optimistic Balladeer (Carmen LoPresti). 

The show is somewhat plotless until the ending, with sketchlike scenes interspersed with seriocomic musical sequences depicting each assassin's background. John Wilkes Booth, here played by Ian C. Olson, is the paterfamilias, a dignified and imposing presence that still gives you the ick. Olson manages to balance Booth's charm and his unsettling propensity for violence and hate. While this production opts to censor the infamous moment in which Booth's mask slips and he utters one of the harshest slurs in the American vernacular, we can still see the man behind the mask in Olson's mannered performance. Notably less mannered are the two "crazy" assassins, Charles Guiteau (Jake Froehlich) and Sam Byck (Tom Protulipac). Guiteau is high camp, a living cartoon character not unlike Daffy Duck at his most preeningly self-aggrandizing, and Froehlich has great fun playing this mercurial weirdo. ON the other hand, Tom Protulipac finds both the humor and the genuine fear and suffering in the delusional, connection-seeking Byck's rants. Forever writing a mixed manifesto, love letter and suicide note into his tape recorder, Protulipack veers between the humorous, the sad sack and the genuinely frightening as would-be hijacker Byck's mood lurches wildly. We close Act 1 on one of his monologues instead of on a song, and it's a sobering moment.

Joyce Hinnebusch and Anna Gergerich provide solid comic relief as the two "lady killers" and associates of Charles Manson, one intimate and one distant, who try to take out Gerald Ford. (Quick shout-out to Jim Froehlich, himself a stalwart of community and small professional theatres in the Pittsburgh area, for his cameo as Gerald Ford; he's sharing the stage with son Jake as Guiteau.) On the more serious side, Brandon Marzke has an eerie mix of self-possession and rage as the proto-incel John Hinkley, who tried to kill Reagan to impress Jodie Foster. Jeremy Galloza and Jordan Mastele carry great gravitas, taking a more grounded approach with the proto-anarchists Zangara and Czolgosz respectively. There's a fascinating contrast between these two characters: Czolgosz becomes politically activated towards Communism by Emma Goldman, and strikes as an idealist for worker's rights. Meanwhile, Zangara swears up and down that he's not a leftist or a right-winger, is thoroughly apolitical, but halfway through his own execution speech seems to realize that "only capitalists get photographers," and finally grows disenchanted with his own political fence-sitting.

Any fan of Assassins knows to wait for the incredibly tense final scene, and Johnson's cast pulls it off with aplomb. First, the Assassins march into the audience, dancing and marching and screaming as they sing. Their close proximity is incredibly distracting and unsettling, which allows the crew to do the show's only set change almost without anyone noticing. Then, LoPresti and Olson have their big showdown and "passing of the torch moment," and the mood of the entire piece changes on a dime. That's Assassins, and that's America. 



RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Spring 2024 CINDERELLA Production Will Be A U.S. Premier Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Spring 2024 CINDERELLA Production Will Be A U.S. Premiere

At its annual Point in Time Gala event on Saturday evening, November 11, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) artistic director Adam W. McKinney announced that PBT will be presenting the U.S. premiere of Cinderella by choreographer Jayne Smeulders for its 2023-24 season finale in May.

2
Grammy-Nominated Vocalist, Emcee, Composer And Social Activist Mumu Fresh is Coming to The Photo
Grammy-Nominated Vocalist, Emcee, Composer And Social Activist Mumu Fresh is Coming to The August Wilson African American Culture Center

Grammy-nominated Vocalist, Emcee, Composer and Social Activist Mumu Fresh brings her engaging and empowering artistry to the August Wilson African American Culture Center’s Soul Sessions. Experience the fusion of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, blues, spoken word, soul, and world music in one incredible performance.

3
Attack Theatre to Present World Premiere of ROWHOUSE Dance Music Journey Photo
Attack Theatre to Present World Premiere of ROWHOUSE Dance Music Journey

Join Attack Theatre for the world premiere of Rowhouse, a thrilling dance and music performance featuring Grammy nominee Dave Eggar and actress/rapper/songwriter Le'Asha Julius.

4
WHOS HOLIDAY! Comes to Pittsburgh CLO Next Month Photo
WHO'S HOLIDAY! Comes to Pittsburgh CLO Next Month

Pittsburgh CLO's Kara Cabaret is getting a little naughty this holiday season with the R-Rated Matthew Lombardo's WHO'S HOLIDAY! Starring Lara Hayhurst and Directed by Trey Compton at the Greer Cabaret Theater December 1 – 31.

From This Author - Greg Kerestan

A long-time BWW regular, Greg Kerestan is proud to join the staff of his favorite website. Greg is a graduate of Duquesne University and Seton Hill University, where he studied both theatre and Englis... Greg Kerestan">(read more about this author)

Review: Michael Cerveris Shines in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT: A BENEFIT at Barebones ProductionsReview: Michael Cerveris Shines in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS IN CONCERT: A BENEFIT at Barebones Productions
Review: TICK, TICK...BOOM Explodes Onstage at Pittsburgh CLOReview: TICK, TICK...BOOM Explodes Onstage at Pittsburgh CLO
Review: A TELL-TALE HEART Mesmerizes Up Close at Pittsburgh Public TheaterReview: A TELL-TALE HEART Mesmerizes Up Close at Pittsburgh Public Theater
Review: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Adds New Grooves to an Old Story at City TheatreReview: SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER Adds New Grooves to an Old Story at City Theatre

Videos

The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE Video
Micaela Diamond Feels Sondheim's Presence During HERE WE ARE
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
Rowhouse in Pittsburgh Rowhouse
Attack Theatre (12/01-12/09)
Assassins in Pittsburgh Assassins
Riverfront Theater Company (11/09-11/18)
Tick, Tick...Boom! in Pittsburgh Tick, Tick...Boom!
Iron Horse Theatre Company (12/01-12/16)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Capitol Theatre (2/01-2/01)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Pittsburgh The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
Quantum Theatre’s 100th Production: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical) in Pittsburgh Quantum Theatre’s 100th Production: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (The Chagall Musical)
Quantum Theatre (10/28-11/26)
MUMU FRESH Brings Her Engaging and Empowering Artistry to the August Wilson African American Culture Center’s SOUL SESSIONS in Pittsburgh MUMU FRESH Brings Her Engaging and Empowering Artistry to the August Wilson African American Culture Center’s SOUL SESSIONS
August Wilson African American Culture Center (11/18-11/18)
Betty Buckley in Pittsburgh Betty Buckley
Walker Recital Hall (4/19-4/19)
Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age in Pittsburgh Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Pittsburgh The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (12/01-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You