Resonance Works Extends 10th Anniversary Season with Verdi's MACBETH

Performances run May 18 and 20.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater in May Photo 2 JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater in May
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 3 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Point Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student Choreographers Photo 4 Point Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student Choreographers

Resonance Works Extends 10th Anniversary Season with Verdi's MACBETH

Resonance Works has added an exciting fifth production to close out the organization's 10th anniversary season. On May 18 and 20 at the Charity Randall Theatre at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, Resonance Works revisits Giuseppe Verdi's Macbeth, the work that launched the company back in 2013. The company brings to the stage a new essentialist production directed by Frances Rabalais, an alum of the Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artist program, who partners with Resonance Works Artistic Director Maria Sensi Sellner and Associate Producer Robert Frankenberry for a fresh approach to this canonic work.

"I've always admired Verdi's unflinching commitment to giving the characters full room to be contradictory and complex. Whether it's Violetta in La Traviata or Iago in Otello, Verdi gives them the honor of being nuanced and more than stereotypes. I think this gift of complexity allows us to dig into what I feel are central questions in Macbeth: What is power when it is given? When it is taken? And, whatever way it comes, what does it cost? Through the ensemble-style casting and the intimate setting at the Charity Randall Theatre, the audience will be able to join us in asking those questions and spend the evening enjoying Verdi's generous humanity from a thrilling close-up vantage point." says Rabalais.

Building on the company's mission to bring new perspectives to classical music presented in intimate and fresh contexts, this Macbeth will utilize a unique ensemble cast from which the opera's characters will be drawn, and a new chamber orchestration by Frankenberry, while preserving the drama and music of Verdi's score. The performances will be presented during the Opera America annual conference, the world's largest gathering of opera administrators, artists, trustees, and advocates, which is being hosted in Pittsburgh this year.




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

Resonance Works Extends 10th Anniversary Season with Verdis MACBETH Photo
Resonance Works Extends 10th Anniversary Season with Verdi's MACBETH

Resonance Works has added an exciting fifth production to close out the organization’s 10th anniversary season. On May 18 and 20 at the Charity Randall Theatre at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland, Resonance Works revisits Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth, the work that launched the company back in 2013.

Point Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student Choreographers Photo
Point Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student Choreographers

Two outstanding student choreographers from Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts received inaugural Tomayko Choreography Awards, established as part of a five-year gift to the University.  

MOTHER LODE to Return To Carnegie Stage in June Photo
MOTHER LODE to Return To Carnegie Stage in June

Mother Lode, a play by Virginia Wall Gruenert, will return to Carnegie Stage June 3 at 8:00pm and June 4 at 3:00pm. The production stars Linda Haston, and is directed by Ingrid Sonnichsen.

JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater in May Photo
JERSEY BOYS to be Presented at Pittsburgh Musical Theater in May

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the international award-winning hit musical, Jersey Boys, May 4 - 14 at the Byham Theater.


More Hot Stories For You

Resonance Works Extends 10th Anniversary Season with Verdi's MACBETHResonance Works Extends 10th Anniversary Season with Verdi's MACBETH
Full Lineup Revealed For the 2023 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts FestivalFull Lineup Revealed For the 2023 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center Celebrates One Year Of AUGUST WILSON: THE WRITER'S LANDSCAPEThe August Wilson African American Cultural Center Celebrates One Year Of AUGUST WILSON: THE WRITER'S LANDSCAPE
Point Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student ChoreographersPoint Park University Trustee Establishes Awards For Student Choreographers

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (5/13-5/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# City of Angels
Shannondell Performing Arts Theater (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Americans
Pittsburgh Public Theater (4/26-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frida...A Self Portrait
Pittsburgh Public Theater (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 39 Steps
New Hazlett Theater (5/05-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jersey Boys
Pittsburgh Musical Theater (5/04-5/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU