Point Park's Pittsburgh Playhouse Launches Online Portals For Art And Performance Sharing

Art does not thrive in a vacuum, so in a newly sequestered world, Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse has launched two efforts aimed at bringing theatre and live performance directly to you.

#PghPlayhouseArtShare is an online portal providing a showcase for performing artists, including Point Park students, alumni, and professionals, to share an artistic creation. Submissions can include a poem, movie, song, personal monologue photography, or dance combination. Artists submit their work through the Google Drive portal where it is reviewed by Pittsburgh Playhouse artistic leadership, and chosen selections will be shared on the Pittsburgh Playhouse and Point Park University social media channels.

"As we move instruction online, there is a pressing need to remain connected as a community of artists. Creation-bringing something new into being-lives in the heart of every artist and that's why we've launched #PghPlayhouseArtShare and #PghPlayhouseLivingRoomCabaret to find ways to share our thoughts, feelings and experiences in this challenging time through artistic expression," said Steven Breese, Artistic Director of the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University.

The first release on #PghPlayhouseArtShare is a highlight reel of the Pippin, the Pittsburgh Playhouse musical that was forced to cancel due to the pandemic. Before the University facilities closed and classes moved to online distance learning, students were about ready to open the famed musical and according to Breese, "the productions was filled of joy and hope, something we all need right now so we were thrilled to be able to make this the first post to #PghPlayhouseArtShare."

#PghPlayhouseLivingRoomCabaret is a weekly cabaret produced by the Pittsburgh Playhouse and directed by Playhouse Artistic Director, Steven Breese. Transmitting live every Saturday at 7:00 p.m., the Cabaret will feature Point Park University students alongside professionals performing in their living rooms to viewers across the virtual world. Admission is free, but there is a two drink minimum (on the house). The kitchen (yours) will be open late into the evening. Log on to Pittsburghplayhouse.com for details about days, times and viewing options.

"As one of the premier arts education institutions in the country it's critical for us to take a leadership role in finding innovative ways to help our students stay engaged, imaginative and creatively active. The process of developing these portals was in fact a creative challenge for all of us and we hope we've succeeded," said Breese.

For more information on how to submit works to #PittsburghPlayhouseArtShare and #Pittsburgh PlayhouseLivingRoomCabaret, visit www.pittsburghplayhouse.com





