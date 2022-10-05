Pittsburgh's Favorite Fast-Talking Tupperware Lady Will Take the Byham Theater Stage October 29

Dixie Longate is coming back to Pittsburgh for one day only with her new show Dixie Longate: CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS. Catch up with America's favorite southern redhead in her first ever stand-up show where she talks about everything from Loretta Lynn to alien abductions in that rapid-fire delivery that has made her an international sensation.

Pittsburgh has previously seen Dixie Longate at the CLO Cabaret in the fan-favorite DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY and in the virtual DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR which was streamed in 2020 during the height of COVID-19. Dixie Longate: CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS will be presented in the Byham Theater while the Greer Cabaret Theater is undergoing renovations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dixie back to Pittsburgh, this time at the Byham Theater," said CLO's Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "Dixie fans are sure to love this new stand-up style comedy from Pittsburgh's favorite Tupperware lady."





Dixie Longate'S CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS

October 29, 2022 | 2pm & 8pm

Byham Theater

Do you ever wake up one morning at 2:30 in the afternoon to discover that there is a global pandemic which makes your kids' schools shut down so you have to raise them yourself? What the hell kind of nonsense is that? It's in these moments of crisis that you really find out what you're made of. If there's one thing we all have in common, it's that we are fundamentally different people than we were just two years ago. What have you learned? What did you try? How did you cope? How heavy was your recycle bin from all the empty bottles? When life seems to get too crazy and the world is crapping on your lawn, it's time to strap on your big-girl boots, grab your breakfast vodka and light off a few CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS. There's nothing better than walking into your new self with a bang! This show contains Adult Content.

Dixie Longate: Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets is made possible by the Michael J. Kara Family.

Dixie Longate: CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS will be held October 29 at 2pm and 8pm at the Byham Theater. Tickets start at $49 and are available online at PittsburghCLO.org, by calling 412-456-6666, or at the Benedum Center Box Office. VIP Meet & Greet Available - tickets can be added on at checkout. Groups of 8+ can contact groups@pittsburghCLO.org.