Pittsburgh Zoo Presents a Screening of BEETLEJUICE at the Dollar Bank Halloween Drive-In Movie Night

The event takes place on October 28.

Gather the family and head out for a memorable evening of cinema under the stars - in the comfort of your own car - at the Dollar Bank Halloween Drive-In Movie Night at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

On October 28 they will celebrate Halloween with the classic 1988 comedy "Beetlejuice" (PG) starring Pittsburgh's own Michael Keaton!

The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events, presenting sponsor Dollar Bank, and 100.7 Star are pleased to present this new drive-in movie series. A new twist on the City's traditional Cinema in the Park program, this new offering is sure to be a family friendly hit.

Inclement weather can cause cancellation. If they need to cancel the screening due to weather, notification will be made on pittsburghpa.gov/events as well as on Twitter (@PGHEventsOffice) and on Facebook (City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events). Please check these social media accounts and web page prior to arriving.

The event is currently sold out. Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dollar-bank-halloween-drive-in-movie-night-tickets-126762298447.

