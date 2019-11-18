Pittsburgh Public Theater Presents YINZER YULETIDE

Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski and Managing Director Lou Castelli today announced the complete line-up for Yinzer Yuletide, Pittsburgh Public Theater's brand-new holiday entertainment experience at Downtown's O'Reilly Theater.

The festivities begin with The O'Reilly's large front windows, which will glow with decorations inspired by department store displays of yesteryear. Creating these nostalgic tableaus are The Public's top Scenic Artists, Celeste Parrendo and Mark Kissner. The holiday presence will continue inside the theater with shopping for Love Pittsburgh items, a Santa's Workshop gift area for kids, and Nebby and Nice bars offering everything from hot chocolate and Curly Tail coffee (which helps support animal rescue) to craft cocktails.

Yinzer Yuletide's signature event is the live variety show, Pittsburgh Lights & Legends, hosted by WQED star Rick Sebak. The O'Reilly stage will become Rick's cozy living room, where he will welcome an array of sparkling guests. At each of the eight performances will be Pittsburgh icons Lenora Nemetz and Etta Cox; seven-year-old vocal phenomenon Victory Brinker; rocker Josh Verbanets; juggler and clown O'Ryan the O'Mazing; and Ben Prisbylla, whose Ukes & Suits is a YouTube sensation. The show will be music directed by Nick Stamatakis. Also featured will be TV clips of holiday lights in local neighborhoods. Pittsburgh Lights & Legends runs Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 12-15 and Dec. 19-22 at 7:30 pm.

On weekends during Yinzer Yuletide, join Clark Griswold and his family for the 30th anniversary of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The classic film will be screened at The O'Reilly on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 13, 14, 20 & 21 at 9:30 pm. Bars, shopping, and more will be open during this time.

Yinzer Yuletide also has a movie and more for the kids. On Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 14, 15, 21 & 22 at 10 am, bring the little ones to Breakfast With Santa & Mickey's Christmas Carol. Jolly Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for complimentary pictures and a sweet and savory hot breakfast will be followed by the Disney classic film. Kids can also shop at Santa's Workshop, where Love Pittsburgh gift items will be available for under $10. For tickets contact 412.316.1600, ppt.org, or The O'Reilly Box Office.





