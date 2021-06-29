Pittsburgh Public Theater Announces Inaugural Shakespeare Academy Summer Institute

Pittsburgh Public Theater has announced a return to in-person educational opportunities at the O'Reilly Theater, starting with a two-week Shakespeare Academy pilot program July 26 - August 6, 2021. Registration is now open to students ages 12-18 for this unique and enriching summer camp.



Pittsburgh Public Theater's first Shakespeare Academy will be presented as a two-week Summer Institute during which participants will explore selected works from the Shakespeare canon through a multi-disciplinary approach; and use what they learn to create new material and examine literature with a fresh perspective. By utilizing techniques of playwriting, theatrical design, and elements of performance - all with the guidance of industry professionals - Summer Institute participants will practice world-building and storytelling through the lens of Shakespeare. Young artists at any skill level are welcome. Participants will have a chance to experiment with their craft and showcase their work at the end of the experience; all while using Shakespeare as a catalyst for imagination.



"Something I've been very excited to bring to the table as Director of Education & Engagement is an approach to program development that teaches Shakespeare in new ways. I look forward to flipping the great tradition of studying the Bard on its head and giving young artists a platform to collaborate and innovate together. Pittsburgh Public Theater's Shakespeare Academy is one of several initiatives we are mounting in an effort to expand the impact of the Shakespeare & Monologue Scene Contest. This year's Summer Institute program marks the beginning of this endeavor," said Director of Education & Engagement, Parag S. Gohel.

Teaching artists for this year's Shakespeare Academy Summer Institute will be announced soon.

Registration for the Shakespeare Academy Summer Institute is now open through July 23. Artists ages 12-18 are welcome to attend. The Institute fee is $125. Click HERE for more details and to register. Space is limited.

