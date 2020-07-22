Pittsburgh Opera Presents New Weekly Web Series PULL BACK THE CURTAIN

Each week, Pittsburgh Opera Manager of Artistic Operations Rob Boldin will interview special guests from the opera community!

Beginning Thursday, July 23rd at 4:00PM Eastern time, Pittsburgh Opera will begin Livestreaming a free weekly web series called 'Pull Back the Curtain.'

Hosted by Pittsburgh Opera Manager of Artistic Operations Rob Boldin, each week Rob will interview special guests from the opera community - singers, musicians, stage directors, and more. The lively discussions will give viewers behind-the-scenes looks at what it's like being an opera singer, how operas are made, and why opera has thrived for centuries.

For the inaugural episode, Rob will be joined by former Pittsburgh Opera Resident Artists Brian Vu and Ashley Fabian. Fabian, a lyric soprano who was a Resident Artist from 2017-2019, was a winner of the 2020 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in her home district of South Carolina. Vu, a baritone who was a Resident Artist from 2015-2017, made his debut with the Metropolitan Opera last season in Der Rosenkavalier.

Each episode will last between approximately 15-30 minutes, and be broadcast on Pittsburgh Opera's Facebook page. Having a Facebook account in not required for watching, but is required for commenting or submitting questions.

