Pittsburgh Opera Announces 83rd Season

During the height of the COVID pandemic in its 2020-21 season, Pittsburgh Opera was able to combine performances in its building for limited, in-person, socially-distanced audiences with a multitude of livestreamed and other digital offerings. For the upcoming 2021-22 season, the company will be returning to larger venues such as the Benedum Center and August Wilson African American Cultural Center, while also having programming in its own headquarters building and some digital offerings.

For the ongoing safety of its audience, artists, staff, and related personnel, Pittsburgh Opera will continue adhering to the ever-shifting COVID protocols and recommendations from the CDC, State, and County Health Departments, in consultation with a local epidemiologist. Pittsburgh Opera will update pittsburghopera.org/covid regularly with current protocols and policies.

The 2021-22 season maintains Pittsburgh Opera's tradition of performing world-class productions from old favorites to exciting new works, including a world premiere (In A Grove) and two operas never before seen in Pittsburgh (The Rose Elf and Blue).

Pittsburgh Opera's two 2021-22 Benedum Center productions are reschedulings of operas previously postponed by the COVID pandemic. The Magic Flute, originally planned for Nov. 2020, will be performed in Nov. 2021; Carmen, which was in rehearsals when the pandemic shut down production in March 2020, will be in March 2022. Two other affected Benedum Center operas-Rusalka and Aida-are currently anticipated to be included in Pittsburgh Opera's 2022-23 season, as is the production of Emmeline in Pittsburgh CAPA Theater.

Benedum Center Productions:

The Magic Flute Sat., Nov. 6, 2021 * 8:00 PM Tues., Nov. 9, 2021 * 7:00 PM Fri., Nov. 12, 2021 * 7:30 PM Sun., Nov. 14, 2021 * 2:00 PM



Carmen Sat., March 26, 2022 * 8:00 PM Tues., March 29, 2022 * 7:00 PM Fri., April 1, 2022 * 7:30 PM Sun., April 3, 2022 * 2:00 PM



Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters Productions:

The Rose Elf (Pittsburgh premiere) Sat., Jan. 22, 2022 * 8:00 PM Tues., Jan. 25, 2022 * 7:00 PM Fri., Jan. 28, 2022 * 7:30 PM Sun., Jan. 30, 2022 * 2:00 PM



In A Grove (World premiere) Sat., Feb. 19, 2022 * 8:00 PM Tues., Feb. 22, 2022 * 7:00 PM Fri., Feb. 25, 2022 * 7:30 PM Sun., Feb. 27, 2022 * 2:00 PM Tues., March 1, 2022 * 7:00 PM Thurs., March 3, 2022 * 7:30 PM



August Wilson African American Cultural Center Production:

Blue (Pittsburgh premiere) Sat., April 23, 2022 * 8:00 PM Tues., April 26, 2022 * 7:00 PM Thurs., April 28, 2022 * Time TBA Fri., April 29, 2022 * 7:30 PM Sun., May 1, 2022 * 2:00 PM



Special Events:

"The Return to Magic" costume party celebration, featuring the Diamond Horseshoe Dinner at the Omni William Penn and the Magic & Spirits party hosted by the Pittsburgh Opera New Guard at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters - October 30, 2021

Fashion Show - April 4, 2022 at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters

Maecenas Ball XXXVII - May 14, 2022 at Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters

Free, Low Cost, and Other Events:

Pittsburgh Opera has a no-hassle refund policy for all 2021-22 operas so patrons can purchase their tickets with confidence. Whether a patron has contracted COVID, is waiting for a COVID test result, has been identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive, or simply has a symptom that could be COVID, etc., Pittsburgh Opera will offer full refunds for any patrons who notify us that they need to cancel their tickets at least one hour prior to their performance start time.

Subscription ticket packages are currently available by calling 412-281-0912 and will soon be available online at pittsburghopera.org/subscribe. Prices range from $25 - $536.50, depending on the number of operas included and seating location.

Single ticket sales begin in early September. As part of Pittsburgh Opera's continued efforts to make opera accessible to all members of the community, single tickets for the 2021-22 season start at just $15.

Tickets for children and teens ages 6-18 are half-off for all operas.

Group discounts, including student discounts, are available.