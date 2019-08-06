Pittsburgh Musical Theater Presents Annual BROADWAY AT THE OVERLOOK Performances

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's season preview, Broadway at the Overlook, takes place at the West End Elliot Overlook on Marlow Street. This year's show features selections from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Sound of Music, Hair, Evil Dead the Musical, the musical adaptation of Twelfth Night, and more.

Broadway at the Overlook features professional artists of Pittsburgh Musical Theater including: Brady David Pasty, Whitney Noelle, Joe York, Mandie Russak, along with students from the Richard E. Rauh Conservatory at Pittsburgh Musical Theater.

Performances are Thursday, September 4th through Sunday, September 8th, beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will also be an ASL interpreter at the performance on Friday, September 5th.

The program runs approximately an hour and a half with a short intermission. Picnickers are welcome an hour and half before the show. All shows are free to the public.

For more information on PMT's season including show dates and how to purchase tickets, visit pittsburghmusicals.com or call (412) 539-0900.





