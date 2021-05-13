Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Completes Renovation Project

The renovations gave the venue new windows, doors, and entrances to the 107-year-old building. 

May. 13, 2021  
Pittsburgh Musical Theater has completed rehabilitation to its home at the former St. James School in the city's West End on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Business Times reports. The project was completed with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a musical performance.

The renovations gave the venue new windows, doors, and entrances to the 107-year-old building.

The project was financed by grants from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Redevelopment Authority of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, The Urban Redevelopment Authority's Neighborhood Initiatives Fund and the Allegheny County Regional Asset District.

Read more on Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater (PMT) is a non-profit organization committed to providing quality, affordable musical theater to the Pittsburgh region, educating youth in the arts, and employing and developing local talent.

Pittsburgh Musical Theater produces shows with its professional company at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh's Cultural District and the Rockin' West End Series at the Gargaro Theater. PMT also provides acting, singing, and dancing classes for students at PMT Conservatory located in the city's West End community.

Learn more at https://pittsburghmusicals.com/.


