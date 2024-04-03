Pittsburgh CLO Presents Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra At The Benedum Center In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO will present Jeff Goldblum & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA at the Benedum Center for one performance only on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 7:30PM.

Be it jazz, conversing with crowds, or collaborating with aspiring musicians, Goldblum does it all with a joyful sense of connection and reveling in the moment. Audiences will enjoy a night of classic jazz and improvised comedy with the beloved and gregarious Hollywood star.

This performance will feature Goldblum on piano, featured vocalist Tawanda, John Storie on guitar, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ, James King and Scott Gilman on saxophones and Ryan Shaw on drums. Jeff and the band's latest album entitled "Plays Well With Others," was released on March 24, 2023, on Decca Records. This is the band's third record, all on Decca.

"I am not only a huge fan of Jazz music but also of Jeff Goldblum; it's incredible to bring him back to the Benedum stage, after he last played Harold Hill in our 2004 Pittsburgh CLO production of THE MUSIC MAN right as we kick off a summer that includes the same musical!" said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "Very few have had the impact on the entertainment industry (film & television) as Jeff Goldblum. This is going to be a not-to-miss evening of jazz, and stories with one of Pittsburgh's most entertaining neighbors in our very own neighborhood!"

Goldblum grew up in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Homestead and graduated from the old West Mifflin North High School. As a child, his mother took him to see children's theatre at the Pittsburgh Playhouse. As his interest in performing grew in high school, he entered a summer drama program at what is now Carnegie Mellon University. After moving to New York City at the age of 17, he continued his acting education at the prestigious Neighborhood Playhouse under the guidance of legendary acting coach Sanford Meisner and within a year had made his Broadway debut in a musical version of "Two Gentlemen of Verona."

Jeff Goldblum not only plays jazz with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. He is also known for his film credits including "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day," "The Fly," "The Big Chill," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Thor: Ragnarok" theatre performances including "The Pillowman," "Speed the Plow" and "Domesticated" and television show "The World According to Jeff Goldblum", television appearances including "Portlandia" "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Will & Grace,"

Tickets

Jeff Goldblum & THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA will be presented at the Benedum Center (237 7th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) Saturday, June 1, 2024. Tickets range from $65 - $155. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pittsburghclo.org, by phone at 412-456-6666. For more information, please visit: https://www.pittsburghclo.org.

ABOUT Pittsburgh CLO

Pittsburgh CLO has been a driving force behind the preservation, creation and promotion of live musical theater since 1946. As one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country, it is fortunate for the yearly support of nearly 200,000 audience members. In addition to producing fresh new productions of Broadway classics, the not-for-profit's mission is to develop new works and showcase emerging talent, and has been credited with launching the careers of numerous artists such as Billy Porter, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Rob Ashford, Bernadette Peters and Shirley Jones. The organization's dedication to musical theater extends beyond its six-show Summer Season at the Benedum Center to year-round programming at the 250-seat Cabaret Theater, which saw the world premieres of Up and Away and Game On in 2018 and The Double-Threat Trio in 2019. Its extensive education efforts include the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater; a university internship program; New Horizons, and in-school programs Gallery of Heroes and Creative Vision. Other ongoing initiatives include the Construction Center for the Arts, the Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater and SPARK, a festival for new small-cast musicals launched in 2018. The organization also founded the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/ Jimmy Awards. To further its mission to grow the art form, Pittsburgh CLO has been involved with 31 Broadway shows (32 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris in Paris, then on Broadway, where it won 4 Tony Awards, and in London, Tokyo, Pittsburgh and throughout the U.S. and Europe. Pittsburgh CLO is the subject of a film starring Jeff Goldblum titled "Pittsburgh."

ABOUT Jeff Goldblum AND THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA

