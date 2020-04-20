Pittsburgh CLO Cancels 2020 Summer Season Announces 75th Anniversary 2021 Season

Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer & CEO Van Kaplan announced that due to the uncertainties and risks related to the ongoing health crisis, in addition to previously announced postponements of shows at the CLO Cabaret, the organization will not go forward with its 2020 Summer Season of musicals. '

The Season was set to open on June 2nd with the National Tours of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, along with self-produced productions of CABARET, GUYS AND DOLLS, SISTER ACT and A CHORUS LINE. Season ticket holders will be able to transfer tickets to next year's newly announced 75th Anniversary "Season to Remember."

The organization's 75th Anniversary "Season to Remember" will begin on June 1, 2021, with the National Tour of JERSEY BOYS, followed by five self-produced shows: KINKY BOOTS, A CHORUS LINE, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE (starring fan favorite Clay Aiken), SISTER ACT and a special 50th Anniversary production of GODSPELL.

Mr. Kaplan said, "GODSPELL had its world premiere in Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University, and we are proud to be involved in a new production of this show with hometown roots."

He continued, "Cancelling our summer musicals was an incredibly painful decision to have to make, and creates a significant financial hardship for our non-profit, which relies on the loyalty of our patrons, supporters and ticket buyers. Which is why we have decided to launch the "Raise the Curtain" Campaign for additional funds to help bridge the time until we can produce our 2021 Season. From all of us at CLO, we ask that you please show your support by subscribing to our 75th celebration of wonderful Broadway musicals. We will take it day by day and with your help, when we emerge we can once again enjoy the art form we have provided in our community for generations. We have so many wonderful memories to come."

Pittsburgh CLO patrons who have already purchased 2020 Season Tickets, Gift Certificates, or reserved Group tickets, can visit www.pittsburghclo.org for more information. Staff are working remotely and while unable to answer calls, will contact current subscribers to explain their options. Patron questions can be emailed to ticketdept@pittsburghclo.org. For the latest updates, please visit www.pittsburghclo.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You